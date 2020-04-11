With XFL Operations Suspended, What's Globe Life Park's Future?

Despite the XFL’s suspension of operations, the Texas Rangers are confident that its previous facility, Globe Life Park, will still be put to good use.

“The Rangers have been notified by the XFL of their intent to suspend operations. The club has a multi-year agreement with the league for the use of Globe Life Park and we are waiting for more information on what ultimately may happen,” the Rangers said in a statement sent to Sports Illustrated’s Inside The Rangers.

“We have an agreement with North Texas Soccer Club to play its games in the venue and we expect to have other events, including high school football, scheduled as well. The Rangers expect Globe Life Park to be a successful multipurpose facility in the months and years ahead.”

At Globe Life Park, everything with the XFL’s Dallas Renegades logo on it has been removed and several of the on-field markers are in the process of being removed, according to a photo and other status reports obtained by Inside The Rangers.

On Friday, the XFL announced its suspension of operations and laid off nearly the entirety of its staff. This comes just weeks after the XFL canceled its season after only a handful of games due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Globe Life Park, formerly known as The Ballpark in Arlington, escaped demolition, which has been the fate of many other defunct ballparks. It went through a $10 million renovation to house the Renegades and the North Texas Soccer Club of the USL League One.

Globe Life Park welcomed a third tenant in January, when Six Flags Entertainment Corporation signed a 15-year lease to move its headquarters to the centerfield office building at the facility. Some 120 of Six Flags’ full-time employees will occupy the office spaces at Globe Life Park, which is nearly next door to its Six Flags Over Texas theme park. Six Flags’ Hurricane Harbor theme park sits across the interstate from Globe Life Park.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers

Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers

Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.