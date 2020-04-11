Inside The Rangers
With XFL Operations Suspended, What's Globe Life Park's Future?

Chris Halicke

Despite the XFL’s suspension of operations, the Texas Rangers are confident that its previous facility, Globe Life Park, will still be put to good use.

“The Rangers have been notified by the XFL of their intent to suspend operations. The club has a multi-year agreement with the league for the use of Globe Life Park and we are waiting for more information on what ultimately may happen,” the Rangers said in a statement sent to Sports Illustrated’s Inside The Rangers.

“We have an agreement with North Texas Soccer Club to play its games in the venue and we expect to have other events, including high school football, scheduled as well. The Rangers expect Globe Life Park to be a successful multipurpose facility in the months and years ahead.”

At Globe Life Park, everything with the XFL’s Dallas Renegades logo on it has been removed and several of the on-field markers are in the process of being removed, according to a photo and other status reports obtained by Inside The Rangers.

On Friday, the XFL announced its suspension of operations and laid off nearly the entirety of its staff. This comes just weeks after the XFL canceled its season after only a handful of games due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Globe Life Park, formerly known as The Ballpark in Arlington, escaped demolition, which has been the fate of many other defunct ballparks. It went through a $10 million renovation to house the Renegades and the North Texas Soccer Club of the USL League One.

Globe Life Park welcomed a third tenant in January, when Six Flags Entertainment Corporation signed a 15-year lease to move its headquarters to the centerfield office building at the facility. Some 120 of Six Flags’ full-time employees will occupy the office spaces at Globe Life Park, which is nearly next door to its Six Flags Over Texas theme park. Six Flags’ Hurricane Harbor theme park sits across the interstate from Globe Life Park. 

In the inaugural MLB The Show Players League, Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo will represent the team in a round-robin style league in the popular video game.

In Forbes' annual valuing of Major League Baseball franchises, the Texas Rangers are ranked 13th overall.

The SI.com MLB national staff gave their opinions on how baseball could experiment in a potentially shortened season. InsideTheRangers.com's Chris Halicke gives his take on how MLB could improve.

Rangers Hall of Famer Josh Hamilton reportedly was indicted Monday by a Tarrant County grand jury on a felony injury to a child charge.

In the Texas Rangers' web series Kart With Kyle, starting pitcher Lance Lynn gives some insight to the Rangers' moves over the winter.

The first game played at Globe Life Field will have a much larger impact than originally intended.

Texas Rangers GM Jon Daniels gave an update on player injuries and the current status of the team involving the novel coronavirus.

President Trump hopes to have fans in stadiums by August or September. Will MLB and the MLBPA agree to play games without fans to salvage the season?

Major League Baseball and the players union (MLBPA) are working on a plan that could have the baseball season start as early as May, according to a report by ESPN.

