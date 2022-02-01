Tuesday's 'Yelling Match' Between MLB, MLBPA Puts Spring Training in Jeopardy

Pitchers and catchers are supposed to report to camp in just over two weeks. However, MLB and the MLBPA still have a ways to go before a new CBA is signed.

Tuesday's collective bargaining session between Major League Baseball (MLB) and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) lasted about 90 minutes, which is 83 minutes longer than the final meeting between the two sides prior to the lockout. However, any progress toward a new Collective Bargaining Agreement was minimal, putting spring training's start date in serious peril.

According to a source with knowledge of the negotiations, Tuesday's meeting was a "yelling match", wherein the union made little concessions in response to MLB's previous proposal submitted one week ago. Per source, the MLBPA offered a $100-million bonus pool for pre-arbitration players, just $5 million shy of their previous proposal. While MLB agreed to the concept of the aforementioned bonus pool last week, the league's offer was valued at $10 million.

In addition, the MLBPA made a proposal to combat service time manipulation by clubs. According to The Athletic's Evan Drellich, the union's plan would award a full year of MLB service time to rookies who finish in the top five in their league for Rookie of the Year, top three for reliever of the year and/or make first- or second-team All-MLB. Using an average of bWAR and fWAR, non-outfielders and non-pitchers who finish in the top seven of their positions in their respective leagues also would qualify, as would pitchers and outfielders who finish in the top 20. Previously, the union offered top 10 and top 30 respectively.

The union, according to Drellich, also incorporated and modified an aspect of MLB's proposal on service time manipulation, awarding a draft pick to clubs as an incentive for not keeping prospects in the minor leagues. This would combat a practice that clubs have perfected, finding ways to obtain an extra year of club control over a player before they qualify for free agency.

The two sides also remain far apart in how to raise the league's minimum salary and Competitive Balance Tax threshold. According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, one agent said the negotiations won't get serious until there is real bargaining and/or movement on the CBT (luxury tax).

While MLB and the MLBPA did schedule their next meeting for Wednesday, it will only cover non-core economic issues, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. With no meeting covering the game's core economics currently on the docket, spring training's start date could very well be postponed.

Pitchers and catchers are supposed to report to camp in just over two weeks. Spring games are set to begin Feb. 26. There are still well more than 100 big-league free agents needing to find jobs, players from outside the country need time to renew their visas and clubs need time to negotiate contracts with their arbitration-eligible players. None of this can be accomplished until a new CBA is signed.

While nothing is official at this point, a colossal gap would have to be bridged very quickly in order to salvage an on-time start to spring training.

