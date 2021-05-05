North Texas Nine Podcast: How Fun Are The Rangers Right Now?

Chris Halicke hosts the latest episode of the North Texas Nine Podcast, looking at a better-than-expected start for the Texas Rangers this season.

The latest episode of the North Texas Nine Podcast!

Despite sitting at 14-17 and in last place in the American League West division, I spend a good amount of time going into the overwhelming number of positives that Texas Rangers fans should appreciate through the first 31 games of the season. I also answered some of your questions from Twitter, including who could become future pieces of a contending team, and just how loud Globe Life Field is in person.

I fly solo in this episode, but we still plan on having more special guests for future episodes of the podcast. I also explain a little change in the podcasts future that should excite listeners and attract new ones. We love the growing community here at SI's InsideTheRangers.com, and we want to do more to give you as much coverage of the Rangers as we possibly can.

Listen to the episode of the podcast here:

