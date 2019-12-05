North Texas Nine Podcast: Texas Rangers Free Agency, New Uniforms, and More (Special Guest Kevin Turner)

Our Texas Rangers coverage expands to podcasting.

SI Rangers Maven debuts the North Texas Nine Podcast, hosted by our Rangers insider Chris Halicke. Our special guest on the debut episode of the podcast is Kevin Turner, who writes for The Athletic and hosts the About Them Cowboys Podcast.

In this debut episode, Chris and Kevin talk about the newly released dimensions of Globe Life Field, their thoughts on the Rangers' new uniforms, and all the possibilities in free agency.

Listen to the debut episode here.

The North Texas Nine podcast will feature many different guest hosts who have knowledge all around the Texas Rangers. Episodes will be released weekly.

The podcast is now available on Spreaker and will soon be available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and iHeart Radio.

