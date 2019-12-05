Rangers Maven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News

North Texas Nine Podcast: Texas Rangers Free Agency, New Uniforms, and More (Special Guest Kevin Turner)

Chris Halicke

Our Texas Rangers coverage expands to podcasting.

SI Rangers Maven debuts the North Texas Nine Podcast, hosted by our Rangers insider Chris Halicke. Our special guest on the debut episode of the podcast is Kevin Turner, who writes for The Athletic and hosts the About Them Cowboys Podcast. 

In this debut episode, Chris and Kevin talk about the newly released dimensions of Globe Life Field, their thoughts on the Rangers' new uniforms, and all the possibilities in free agency. 

Listen to the debut episode here.

The North Texas Nine podcast will feature many different guest hosts who have knowledge all around the Texas Rangers. Episodes will be released weekly.

The podcast is now available on Spreaker and will soon be available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and iHeart Radio. 

Follow SI Rangers Maven on Twitter: @RangersMavenSI
Follow Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke
Follow Kevin Turner on Twitter: @ktfuntweets

Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Chris Halicke

DISCUSS: What do you think of the new Rangers uniforms?…

2 0

Rangers Uniform Reveal Highlights a Big Day in Arlington

Chris Halicke
2

The Texas Rangers revealed their new uniforms on Wednesday, blending themes from the past and the future.

Globe Life Field Dimensions Announced; Honoring Rangers' Legacy

Chris Halicke
2

The Texas Rangers officially announced the dimensions for Globe Life Field on Wednesday. The numbers honor the legacy of the franchise.

Two Rangers Targets May Sign Sooner Rather Than Later

Chris Halicke
2

The Rangers are in pursuit of the top free agents this winter. Two of their targets may be signing very soon.

Free Agency Tracker: Catcher

Chris Halicke
2

Keep up to date with all the transactions in free agency with Rangers Maven. The catcher tracker will be updated every Tuesday.

Texas Rangers Non-Tender Deadline News and Updates

Chris Halicke
2

Keep track of everything going on with the Rangers before the non-tender deadline at 7:00 p.m. CT on Monday night.

Rangers to Unveil New Uniforms Next Week

Chris Halicke
2 1

The Texas Rangers plan to unveil new uniforms next week.

Free Agency Tracker: Corner Infield

Chris Halicke
2

Keep up to date with all the transactions in free agency with Rangers Maven. The corner infield tracker will be updated every Monday.

Texas Rangers: Expectations For This Week

Chris Halicke
2

The rather quiet baseball offseason plows forward, but there are still things to look out for this week.

Free Agency Tracker: Starting Pitching

Chris Halicke
1

Keep up to date with all the transactions in free agency with Rangers Maven. The starting pitching tracker will be updated every Sunday.