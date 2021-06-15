Podcast: MLB Begins Crackdown On Pitchers And Their 'Sticky Stuff'

Major League Baseball's crackdown on pitchers using illegal substances is about to officially go into effect. We break it all down on the North Texas Nine Podcast.

Major League Baseball's crackdown on pitchers using illegal substances to improve spin rates begins on Monday, when they officially announced its guidance for all 30 clubs as an "enhanced enforcement" of the league's rulebook regarding the practice of doctoring the baseball.

To highlight just a few changes, umpires will be checking both starting and relief pitchers for illegal substances, regardless of whether there is cause to speculate usage of any said substance. Club personnel will be held accountable for not properly policing the issue, or if any personnel try to aid or mask its usage.

We take a deep dive into the guidance in Tuesday's episode of the North Texas Nine Podcast, part of our Texas Rangers coverage on SI's InsideTheRangers.com. We look at how this could impact this season, the game as a whole, and of course, how it could impact the Rangers.

MLB's enforcement of this issue goes into effect on Monday, June 21.

