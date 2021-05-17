Rangers Daily Dose: A Six-Game Skid ... Off a Cliff?

Happy Monday, Rangers fans!

'Rangers Daily Dose' returns on the heels of a six-game skid for the Texas Rangers — all six from their previous road trip. Things don't get any easier as they welcome the New York Yankees to Arlington for four games, then the Rangers face the Astros (again) just days after suffering a four-game sweep at the hands of their in-state rivals.

If this is the turning point in the season where any hopes, however slight they were, that the Rangers could flirt with .500 late into the season are dashed, then Monday's podcast is truly important. Because it's all about perspective.

Yes, losing is painful. Believe it or not, no one taking this six-game skid harder than the players, coaches, and front office themselves. But before fans write off the season, remember this year was always going to be about other things than wins and losses.

Listen to 'Rangers Daily Dose' on the North Texas Nine Podcast here:

For future episodes of 'Rangers Daily Dose', I will be taking questions from fans and answer one or two of them in each episode. You can tweet me @ChrisHalicke with your questions. Just include the hashtag #RangersDaily.

The North Texas Nine Podcast is available on most podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and Spreaker. Subscribe on any platform for instant access to all of our episodes talking all things Texas Rangers baseball.

Of course, every episode of the podcast will be available right here on InsideTheRangers.com. Just click on the "Podcasts" tab in the menu to access them.

READ MORE: Rangers Swept By Astros, Remain 'Confident' Amid Six-Game Skid

READ MORE: 'Cheating, Lying, Disgusting': Astros Aren't Better Than Texas Rangers In Every Way

READ MORE: Gallo's Big Night Not Enough as Rangers Fall Into Five-Game Skid

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook