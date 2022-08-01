Skip to main content

Rangers Top 10 Prospect Has Huge Game for Frisco

Since his call-up on Saturday, the 2021 draft pick has played two games for the Roughriders and is set to make his home debut on Tuesday.

Texas Rangers Top 10 prospect Aaron Zavala has now played two games with the Frisco RoughRiders since his promotion on Saturday.

The Rangers promoted Zavala to Double-A Frisco before Saturday’s game in Springfield. The outfielder is the Rangers’ No. 10 prospect, per MLB.com, as of Sunday. The promotion represents the fourth different Rangers affiliate Zavala has played for since the Rangers selected him in last year’s MLB Draft.

The promotion brought him to the same system level after last year’s first-round pick Jack Leiter, who did not pitch last year and started this season at Frisco. Zavala made his Double-A debut with Leiter on the mound.

On Sunday, his second game with Frisco, Zavala hit second in the order and had a huge game. He went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and four runs scored. He also walked three times as the Roughriders won the series finale, 14-12.

On Saturday, Zavala went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored for Frisco.

The Rangers started Zavala with their High Class-A affiliate in Hickory this season, and in 81 games before his promotion he batted .278/.424/.441/.865 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI. He struck out 79 times, but he walked 68 times and had 132 total bases.

Zavala was the Rangers’ second-round pick (No. 38 overall) last year out of Oregon. Zavala went straight into the Rangers’ system, as he played seven games with the Rangers’ Arizona Complex League team and 15 games with the Rangers’ Low Class-A affiliate at Down East. With those two teams he batted .293/.419/.400/.819 with one home run and 19 RBI.

Zavala and the Roughriders are off on Monday and then start a six-game home series with Amarillo on Tuesday.

