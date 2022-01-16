Rangers Land Two Top Outfielders to Start International Signing Period

Gutierrez, de Jesus Highlight Rangers' International Signings
While Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association continue to limp in between bargaining sessions during the game's ninth work stoppage, clubs have now turned their attention to the international signing period, which began Saturday.
The Texas Rangers committed more than $3 million on two Latin American outfielders—Anthony Gutierrez (Venezuela) and Jose de Jesus (Dominican Republic)—as part of 17 international free agent signings announced by the club. According to MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez, Gutierrez signed for $2 million and de Jesus signed for $1.2 million. Gutierrez and de Jesus rank No. 6 and No. 27 respectively on MLB.com's Top 50 International Prospects List.
The Rangers entered the 2021-22 international signing period with $5,179,700 to spend. Players that sign for less than $10,000 do not count against their bonus pool.
Gutierrez, 17, had been linked to the Washington Nationals and it looked like he may wait another year to sign with them in the next signing period. However, the Rangers made a strong push in the months leading up to this period and ultimately landed him. According to Baseball America, Gutierrez is one of the better power bats in the class and has a "promising mix of size, athleticism and instincts, with broad shoulders, long limbs and plenty of physical upside remaining." While he has the ability to play center field, his 6-foot-3, 185-pound build projects him as a right fielder.
de Jesus, 17, is a switch-hitting centerfielder with plus speed and has gotten faster during the scouting process. According to Baseball America, there is a mixed feeling from scouts about his hit tool. Some liked his swing and strike-zone judgement while others felt his hitting was a bit behind some of his other tools. de Jesus is a line-drive hitter with good gap power and displays more power from the right side. He could still develop more power as he physically matures.
Here is the full list of signings announced by the club on Saturday:
|Player
|Age
|Position
|B/T
|Height/Weight
|Home Country
Roni Cabrera
16
OF
R/R
6'0"/160
Dominican Republic
Yeremy Cabrera
16
OF
L/L
6'0"/170
Dominican Republic
Jose de Jesus
17
CF
S/R
6'1"/170
Dominican Republic
Freddy Espinal
16
OF
L/L
5'11"/155
Dominican Republic
Kleimer Lemos
16
INF
L/R
6'1"/175
Dominican Republic
Esteban Mejia
17
INF
R/R
5'11"/165
Dominican Republic
Echedry Vargas
16
OF
R/R
5'11"/160
Dominican Republic
Oliver Yan
16
OF
R/R
6'0"/170
Dominican Republic
Erick Alvarez
16
OF
R/R
5'10"/165
Venezuela
Daniel Bruzual
16
C
R/R
6'0"/165
Venezuela
Alfredo Espinoza
17
C
R/R
5'11"/165
Venezuela
Jaiker Garcia
17
INF
R/R
6'2"/165
Venezuela
Cristian Gonzalez
16
INF
R/R
6'1"/165
Venezuela
Anthony Gutierrez
17
CF
R/R
6'3"/185
Venezuela
Luis Marquez
16
INF
R/R
5'10"/155
Venezuela
Marcos Torres
17
OF
L/L
6'0"/165
Venezuela
Felipe Torres
17
RHP
R/R
5'10"/155
Panama
Promo image: Kelly Gavin, Courtesy of the Texas Rangers
