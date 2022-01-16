Rangers Land Two Top Outfielders to Start International Signing Period

The Texas Rangers brought in a haul of 17 prospects as the international signing period began on Saturday.

While Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association continue to limp in between bargaining sessions during the game's ninth work stoppage, clubs have now turned their attention to the international signing period, which began Saturday.

The Texas Rangers committed more than $3 million on two Latin American outfielders—Anthony Gutierrez (Venezuela) and Jose de Jesus (Dominican Republic)—as part of 17 international free agent signings announced by the club. According to MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez, Gutierrez signed for $2 million and de Jesus signed for $1.2 million. Gutierrez and de Jesus rank No. 6 and No. 27 respectively on MLB.com's Top 50 International Prospects List.

The Rangers entered the 2021-22 international signing period with $5,179,700 to spend. Players that sign for less than $10,000 do not count against their bonus pool.

Gutierrez, 17, had been linked to the Washington Nationals and it looked like he may wait another year to sign with them in the next signing period. However, the Rangers made a strong push in the months leading up to this period and ultimately landed him. According to Baseball America, Gutierrez is one of the better power bats in the class and has a "promising mix of size, athleticism and instincts, with broad shoulders, long limbs and plenty of physical upside remaining." While he has the ability to play center field, his 6-foot-3, 185-pound build projects him as a right fielder.

de Jesus, 17, is a switch-hitting centerfielder with plus speed and has gotten faster during the scouting process. According to Baseball America, there is a mixed feeling from scouts about his hit tool. Some liked his swing and strike-zone judgement while others felt his hitting was a bit behind some of his other tools. de Jesus is a line-drive hitter with good gap power and displays more power from the right side. He could still develop more power as he physically matures.

Here is the full list of signings announced by the club on Saturday:

Player Age Position B/T Height/Weight Home Country Roni Cabrera 16 OF R/R 6'0"/160 Dominican Republic Yeremy Cabrera 16 OF L/L 6'0"/170 Dominican Republic Jose de Jesus 17 CF S/R 6'1"/170 Dominican Republic Freddy Espinal 16 OF L/L 5'11"/155 Dominican Republic Kleimer Lemos 16 INF L/R 6'1"/175 Dominican Republic Esteban Mejia 17 INF R/R 5'11"/165 Dominican Republic Echedry Vargas 16 OF R/R 5'11"/160 Dominican Republic Oliver Yan 16 OF R/R 6'0"/170 Dominican Republic Erick Alvarez 16 OF R/R 5'10"/165 Venezuela Daniel Bruzual 16 C R/R 6'0"/165 Venezuela Alfredo Espinoza 17 C R/R 5'11"/165 Venezuela Jaiker Garcia 17 INF R/R 6'2"/165 Venezuela Cristian Gonzalez 16 INF R/R 6'1"/165 Venezuela Anthony Gutierrez 17 CF R/R 6'3"/185 Venezuela Luis Marquez 16 INF R/R 5'10"/155 Venezuela Marcos Torres 17 OF L/L 6'0"/165 Venezuela Felipe Torres 17 RHP R/R 5'10"/155 Panama

Promo image: Kelly Gavin, Courtesy of the Texas Rangers

