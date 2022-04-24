Skip to main content

Rangers Prospect Bubba Thompson Shows off Swollen Eye After Foul Ball

Rangers' Top 30 prospect will be re-evaluated after taking a ball to the eye during Saturday's game with Albuquerque

It took a foul ball to the face to cool off Round Rock’s Bubba Thompson, who didn’t play on Sunday after suffering the injury during Saturday night’s game against Albuquerque.

Thompson was chasing a foul ball in left field on Saturday and ended up taking the ball in the left eye. The video from the game doesn’t show the ball hitting him in the face, but it shows what happened next.

His Express teammates motioned for a trainer to come tend to Thompson, who was on the ground along the foul line. After the trainer arrived, he tended to Thompson’s left eye with a towel. Shortly after, Thompson got up under his own power and walked off the field with the trainer for more attention.

Bubba Thompson

Bubba Thompson

Jack Leiter

Jack Leiter

Sep 12, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) hits an RBI triple during the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.

Leody Taveras

After the game, Thompson showed off his shiner on social media.

Thompson will be re-evaluated on Tuesday, according to MLB.com. If Thompson is ready to play on Tuesday, the Express will be hosting Salt Lake for three games before heading to Salt Lake for a weekend set.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Apr 23, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers players celebrate their 2-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers at Athletics Pregame Notes: Texas Aims For Three-Game Sweep in Oakland

After a 2-9 start, the Texas Rangers are seeking their fourth straight win and a series sweep of the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

By Chris Halicke2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Sep 28, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (33) throws out a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Continue To Heat Up on West Coast Road Trip

Texas wins its third straight game behind sterling start from Martin Perez, two-run eighth inning to break scoreless game

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
22 hours ago
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) throws during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers at Athletics Pregame Notes: Texas Seeks To Extend Win Streak

The Rangers are looking for their third straight win, while starting pitcher Martín Pérez is out to claim his first win of 2022

By Matthew PostinsApr 23, 2022
Apr 23, 2022

Thompson is off to a great offensive start for the Express. He is hitting .387 with 2 home runs, 10 RBI and seven stolen bases in 14 games. The former first-round pick is the Rangers’ No. 29 prospect. Thompson has steadily worked his way through the Rangers’ organization since joining it in 2017 when he was selected No. 26 overall.

He earned a promotion to Triple-A Round Rock after a 2021 season in which he slashed .275/.325/.483/.808 with 16 home runs, 52 RBI, and 25 stolen bases at Double-A Frisco.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Apr 23, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers players celebrate their 2-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers at Athletics Pregame Notes: Texas Aims For Three-Game Sweep in Oakland

By Chris Halicke2 hours ago
Sep 28, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (33) throws out a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Continue To Heat Up on West Coast Road Trip

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) throws during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers at Athletics Pregame Notes: Texas Seeks To Extend Win Streak

By Matthew PostinsApr 23, 2022
Apr 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) circles the bases after hitting a two run home run during the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Quick Hits: Nathaniel Lowe's Hot Start

By Chris HalickeApr 23, 2022
Apr 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pitching, Hitting Dominates As Rangers Thump A's, 8-1

By Chris HalickeApr 23, 2022
Apple-TV-plus-MLB-Friday-Night-Baseball-hero
Game Day

Rangers at Athletics Pregame Notes: Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

By Chris HalickeApr 22, 2022
Apr 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) rounds the bases to score on a double by Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Sleepless in Seattle: Better Late Than Never, Rangers Get Rare Win in Pacific Northwest

By Richie WhittApr 22, 2022
Apr 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) rounds the bases to score on a double by Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
News

'Superman': Three Takeaways From Rangers' Impressive Win Over Mariners

By Chris HalickeApr 22, 2022