Rangers' Top 30 prospect will be re-evaluated after taking a ball to the eye during Saturday's game with Albuquerque

It took a foul ball to the face to cool off Round Rock’s Bubba Thompson, who didn’t play on Sunday after suffering the injury during Saturday night’s game against Albuquerque.

Thompson was chasing a foul ball in left field on Saturday and ended up taking the ball in the left eye. The video from the game doesn’t show the ball hitting him in the face, but it shows what happened next.

His Express teammates motioned for a trainer to come tend to Thompson, who was on the ground along the foul line. After the trainer arrived, he tended to Thompson’s left eye with a towel. Shortly after, Thompson got up under his own power and walked off the field with the trainer for more attention.

Kelly Gavin / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers Bubba Thompson Ben Ludeman / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers Jack Leiter Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports Leody Taveras

After the game, Thompson showed off his shiner on social media.

Thompson will be re-evaluated on Tuesday, according to MLB.com. If Thompson is ready to play on Tuesday, the Express will be hosting Salt Lake for three games before heading to Salt Lake for a weekend set.

Thompson is off to a great offensive start for the Express. He is hitting .387 with 2 home runs, 10 RBI and seven stolen bases in 14 games. The former first-round pick is the Rangers’ No. 29 prospect. Thompson has steadily worked his way through the Rangers’ organization since joining it in 2017 when he was selected No. 26 overall.

He earned a promotion to Triple-A Round Rock after a 2021 season in which he slashed .275/.325/.483/.808 with 16 home runs, 52 RBI, and 25 stolen bases at Double-A Frisco.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.