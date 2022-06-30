Skip to main content

Rangers Top Pitching Prospect Sharp at Round Rock

The No. 2 prospect in the Texas system claimed his fifth win of 2022 and chipped away at his ERA in the process

Cole Winn, the Texas Rangers’ No. 2 prospect, had a great start for Triple-A Round Rock against the Las Vegas Aviators on Wednesday night.

Winn threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up one run, three hits and two walks while striking out eight.

Winn claimed the victory, improving his season record to 5-0 and making that his first win since May 25.

He was coming off a start on June 23 against Oklahoma City in which he threw five innings, giving up four hits, three runs (all earned) and four walks, along with three strikeouts.

Along with his undefeated record, Winn has a 5.01 ERA with 55 strikeouts and 41 walks this season.

In May, Winn went 3-0 in five starts with a 7.27 ERA in 26 innings pitched, while giving up 24 hits, 21 runs (all earned) and 22 walks, while striking out 18.

In April, Winn went 1-0 with a 2.20 ERA in 16 1/3 innings, giving up 13 hits, four runs (all earned) and five walks, along with 15 strikeouts.

Winn was the Rangers’ first-round pick (No. 15 overall) in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, Calif.

In 2019, he played his first full season in the minors at Class-A Hickory, going 4-4 with a 4.46 ERA with 39 walks and 65 strikeouts.

After the 2020 minor league season was canceled, Winn went 4-3 with a 2.41 ERA with 31 walks and 107 strikeouts with two different teams in 2021. Winn spent most of the season with Double-A Frisco, where he went 3-3 with a 2.31 ERA in 19 starts, with 97 strikeouts and 26 walks. He was promoted to Round Rock, where he made two starts. He went 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA in eight innings, giving up five walks and striking out 10.

