Rangers Prospect Added to Futures Game

Texas' No. 7 overall prospect will join No. 1 prospect Jack Leiter at the MLB Futures game on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Dustin Harris, a Texas Rangers outfield prospect, will join Jack Leiter in the 2022 All-Star Futures Game on Saturday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Harris was added to the American League roster on Tuesday.

He’s emerged as one of the Rangers’ top power prospect at Double-A Frisco. The outfielder is hitting .260 going into Tuesday’s game with Midland, with 14 home runs and 55 RBI. He’s also scored 45 runs and has a .350 on-base percentage.

Harris was an 11th-round pick of the Oakland Athletics in 2019 and came to the Rangers in 2020 with Marcus Smith in the deal that sent pitcher Mike Minor to the Oakland Athletics.

Harris started as an infielder in the Athletics organization after he was drafted out of St. Petersburg Junior College in Florida. The Rangers have had him play more in the outfield, but he has the versatility to play both corner infield positions.

Leiter, the Texas Rangers’ No. 1 prospect, was one of baseball’s first prospects named to the Futures Game last week.

Leiter spent some time on the Rangers Development List after it was determined he had “minor arm fatigue.” That came after his June 24 start against Arkansas, when he threw four innings and gave up two hits and two runs. He also walked five and struck out four.

Leiter, who is MLB.com’s No. 17 overall prospect, returned on July 10 and took a loss, throwing 1 1/3 innings and giving up seven runs (six earned) and two home runs.

Leiter has now made 14 starts this season and has a 2-7 record in 50 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts. He has a 6.30 ERA.

