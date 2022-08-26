The 21-year-old Dominican Republic native has been known to hit 100 mph on the radar gun.

Texas Rangers prospect Emiliano Teodo set a career high with 11 strikeouts during his latest start with the Low Class-A Down East Wood Ducks on Thursday.

In doing so, he showed off the live right arm that has allowed him to rise to No. 23 in the Rangers’ Top 30 prospect rankings from MLB.com.

MLB.com reorganized the list last week, moving Triple-A Round Rock third baseman Josh Jung up to No. 1 and ahead of the organization’s top pitching prospect, Jack Leiter. Teodo is on track for a potential appearance with the Rangers in 2025, per MLB.com. His fastball has been known to hit 100 mph and he’s drawn comparisons to the Yordano Ventura.

Teodo didn’t just strike out 11 hitters. He did it in a four-inning start. Yes, 11 of the 12 outs recorded during his time on the mound were strikeouts. Teodo struck out four hitters in the second inning because one reached on a third-strike wild pitch.

He did walk three, but he also didn’t allow a hit or a run in Down East’s eventual 6-2 win over Fredericksburg. Teodo walked away with a no-decision.

Teodo had hit 10 strikeouts in two games this season — against Kannapolis on June 8 and against Fredericksburg on Aug. 4. Teodo pitched five innings in both games.

In his first full season with Down East, Teodo is 3-4 with a 2.96 ERA in 76 innings. He’s allowed 46 hits, 32 runs (25 earned) and has a 1.08 WHIP. He’s walked 36 and struck out 104.

Teodo is a native of Barahoma, Dominican Republic, and signed a free-agent contract with the Rangers on Jan. 28, 2020, for just $10,000. From there, he played for the Dominican Summer League Rangers in 2020. A year later, he was assigned to the Arizona Complex League Rangers, where he went 4-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 29 1/3 innings pitched. He gave up just 24 hits, 12 runs (11 earned) and 18 walks while striking out 48. That earned him a promotion to Down East this season.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.