Rangers Top Prospect Named to Futures Game

MLB announced the first eight players selected to play in the top minor league showcase leading up to the MLB All-Star Game

Jack Leiter, the Texas Rangers’ No. 1 prospect, was named to play in the 2022 All-Star Futures Game on July 16 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Leiter was one of four American League prospects named to the AL team, with four National League prospects named to the NL team.

On the American League side, Leiter is joined by Rays infielder Curtis Mead, Angels left-hander Ky Bush and Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela.

Arizona’s top prospect, Corbin Carroll, is the top-ranked player among the eight announced on Wednesday at No. 3 overall. He will be joined on the National League roster by Marlins right-hander Eury Pérez, Padres outfielder Robert Hassell III and Giants lefty Kyle Harrison.

Leiter was put on the Rangers’ Development List last week after it was determined he had ‘minor arm fatigue.’ He has not pitched since his last start against June 24 against Arkansas, when he threw four innings and gave up two hits and two runs. He also walked five and struck out four.

Leiter, who is MLB.com’s No. 17 overall prospect, received a no-decision for his effort.

Leiter has now made 13 starts this season and has a 2-6 record in 48 2/3rd innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts and 28 walks. He has a 5.36 earned run average.

Entering June, Leiter was on an upturn. Against Wichita on May 31, he struck out seven, didn’t give up a run and allowed four hits. He threw 93 pitches before he left the game in the seventh inning. That was his last victory.

The start before that, on May 26 against San Antonio, he gave up three hits in five innings, while walking one and striking out five.

There have been natural ups-and-downs to Leiter’s first professional season. In two starts on May 14 and May 20, he gave up a total of 13 runs and 13 hits in starts in which he took the loss.

For May, Leiter went 2-2 with a 6.14 ERA, giving up just six walks but striking out 25.

From a numbers standpoint, Leiter’s best overall month was April, during which he went 0-2 with a 2.84 ERA, giving up 10 runs (four earned) and striking out 19. He also walked nine.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.