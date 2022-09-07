Skip to main content
Rangers Top Pitching Prospect Throwing Strikes

Jack Leiter's strikeout numbers continue to remain consistent even though he isn't picking up wins in Double-A.

Texas Rangers prospect Jack Leiter started September like he ended August — striking hitters out.

The organization’s No. 2 prospect struck out six hitters for Double-A Frisco in a Tuesday afternoon game against the Tulsa Drillers. The Drillers ultimately won 11-7.

It’s the start of the RoughRiders’ final homestand of the season.

On Tuesday Leiter threw just four innings, giving up four hits, four runs (three earned) while walking three. Along with the six strikeouts, he gave up one home run. He ended up with a no-decision.

The only Rangers prospect listed ahead of Leiter, according to MLB.com, is Triple-A Round Rock third baseman Josh Jung.

Still, Leiter continues to put good strikeout numbers after being the Rangers’ first-round pick in 2021 (No. 2 overall).

He now has 105 strikeouts on the season, but he’s recorded at least five strikeouts in each of his last five outings. Wrapped up in his 0-1 record in August was a 3.96 ERA in 25 innings, along with a career-high eight strikeouts against Wichita on Aug. 24.

Leiter (3-9) has now pitched in 22 games and made 21 starts. He has thrown 88 innings and given up 64 runs (52 earned) and 83 hits. He’s walked 50. He’s given up 10 home runs and has a 5.32 ERA.

Frisco’s homestand with Tulsa concludes on Sunday. After that, the Riders finish the season with a six-game road trip to Northwest Arkansas from Sept. 13-18. Leiter is likely to make one final start on the road.

