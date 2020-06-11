MLB Draft Results: Texas Rangers Select OF Evan Carter in Second Round

With the 50th pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, the Texas Rangers selected Evan Carter, an outfielder from Elizabethton High School in Tennessee.

Carter, 17, is committed to Duke University and is also a right-handed pitcher. He has a big frame at 6-foot-4 and weighs 210 pounds. He's a two-sport athlete who also played football where he was a wide receiver and safety.

Duke head coach Chris Pollard has this to say about Carter:

"He's a really athletic kid, and a really good runner for his size. He's a big guy, 6'4, 210, but he really utilizes speed in his game. I think he's really starting to grow into some power and has also been an upper 80s guy on the mound."

This pick definitely took many people by surprise. Carter was not ranked in MLB.com's Top 200 prospects nor Baseball America's Top 500. It's possible Carter would be below the slot signing allowing the Rangers to save some of their bonus pool for rounds 3-5.

The Rangers potentially went the safe route with their first round pick by selecting Mississippi State's Justin Foscue with the 14th overall pick, who has a pretty high floor. Taking a player that was off a lot of people's radar in the second round could easily be viewed as a bit cavalier.

Last week, Rangers Senior Director of Amateur Scouting Kip Fagg talked about having opportunities with high school players even amid this unique draft. He also mentioned high school players that pop late. Unfortunately, the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic prevented players like Carter from doing so. It's possible the Rangers already like what they saw from him.

This is a developing story. We will continue to gather information and will speak to Kip Fagg and Evan Carter himself later tonight. Stay tuned.

