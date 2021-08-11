Sports Illustrated home
Rangers Minor League Notes: Six Players To Frisco IL, Foscue Highlights Wave of Promotions

The Texas Rangers made a flurry of transactions throughout the minor leagues on Wednesday.
Author:

The Texas Rangers are in the process of working through a number of issues on the farm, including an attempt to contain a COVID-19 outbreak at Double-A Frisco.

The following players have been added to the Frisco Injured List:

  • RHP Blake Bass
  • RHP Hever Bueno
  • OF J.P. Martinez
  • LHP Sal Mendez
  • C Melvin Novoa
  • RHP Stephen Villines

While a team source confirms some of these names may include the positive COVID-19 tests, the identity of those players remain protected. In addition, a source confirms Rangers top prospect Josh Jung did not travel with Frisco on Wednesday for their road trip to Northwest Arkansas. He is currently undergoing testing and contact tracing protocols.

However, it's not all bad news coming out of the minor league system. The next wave of promotions in the Ranges system were announced on Wednesday:

  • INF Justin Foscue promoted from High-A Hickory to Double-A Frisco
  • RHP Daniel Robert promoted from Hickory to Frisco
  • INF Josh Smith promoted from Hickory to Frisco
  • LHP Juan Carlos Mejia promoted from ACL Arizona to Frisco
  • C Konner Piotto promoted from Low-A Down East to Hickory

Highlighting those promotions is Justin Foscue, the Rangers No. 5 prospect on MLB.com. Foscue has stormed back from a rough start to the season and a rib injury that kept him out far longer than initially anticipated. In 33 total games with Hickory, the 2020 first-round pick slashed .296/.407/.736/1.143 with 14 home runs and 35 RBI.

Josh Smith was one of the four prospects received in the Joey Gallo trade. Per source, Smith is in line to play regularly at shortstop with Frisco.

Other minor league transactions include:

  • RHP Zak Kent activated in Frisco
  • C Xavier Valentin returned from rehab and reinstated off 7-day IL in Down East
  • C Jose Felix transferred from Hickory to Arizona

Promo photo by Kelly Gavin / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers

