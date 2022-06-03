Skip to main content

Rangers Prospect Jack Leiter Sets High in Strikeouts

The rookie pitcher had one of his most impressive outings so far this season for Double-A Frisco on Wednesday

Jack Leiter, the Texas Rangers’ No. 1 prospect, is back to recording minor-league career milestones for Double-A Frisco.

Leiter, who is MLB.com’s No. 15 overall prospect, struck out a career-high eight hitters for the RoughRiders, as he started a suspended game on Wednesday afternoon as Frisco beat Wichita, 3-0.

The game was suspended on May 31 due to bad weather in Wichita, Kan. The decision to insert Leiter into the game paid off handsomely. Along with the seven strikeouts, he allowed no earned runs for the third time this season, giving up four hits and three walks in the process. He stretched himself out, too, throwing 93 pitches before he left the game in the seventh inning.

This came after Leiter’s last scheduled start against San Antonio, where he gave up three hits in five innings, while walking one and striking out five.

It’s a nice turnaround for Leiter, who two less-than-ideal starts before facing San Antonio. Against Corpus Christi on May 20 he gave up seven earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched. He also walked one and struck out six.

The start before that, on May 14 against Tulsa, Leiter couldn’t get out of the second inning, giving up seven hits, six runs and one walk while striking out one.

Before Tulsa, Leiter had been humming along for the RoughRiders. In his first five starts, he went 1-2, but had a 1.93 earned run average and gave up 10 runs (four of which were earned). He also struck out 24 while walking nine. He even stretched himself to six innings in a May 7 start against Arkansas, which turned out to be his first win of the season.

Leiter has now made nine starts this season and has a 2-4 record in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts and 15 walks. He has a 4.93 ERA.

