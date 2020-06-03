Texas Rangers 2020 MLB Draft Preview

The 2020 MLB Draft will be the shortest we've ever seen. The novel coronavirus has impacted not only the current state of the game, but also its future.

This year's draft will only have five rounds—one-eighth of the standard 40 rounds. While teams will have the ability to pursue an unlimited number of undrafted players, they are limited to a maximum signing bonus of $20,000 per player.

Nevertheless, all 30 ball clubs will try to improve their organizations amid these surreal circumstances.

Regarding the Texas Rangers, the depth of the organization could be looked at through multiple lenses. There's a lot of upside, but the farm system has been hit hard by injuries.

In order to see what direction the Rangers may go next week, it's best to look at where the farm system is now.

Texas Rangers 2020 Draft Picks

Round Pick Bonus Slot Value Round 1 14th $4,036,800 Round 2 50th $1,469,900 Round 3 86th $699,700 Round 4 115th $502,300 Round 5 145th $375,200

Organizational Strengths

The Rangers have value at the very top of the system. Third baseman Josh Jung is the organization's top prospect. 2019 Future's Game MVP Sam Huff is a rare two-way catcher that can hit for power and do a number of good things behind the dish.

Huff participated in his first big league camp this year and Jung was used as a minor league substitute late in Cactus League games, getting his first taste of action in a big league setting. Both are quality prospects that should see the big leagues in the next year or two.

The Rangers also have a lot of exciting talent in players like Maximo Acosta, Luisangel Acuña (younger brother of Atlanta's Ronald Acuña Jr.), and Bayron Lora, but those players are a few years away from the big leagues. Acosta might be the most exciting young prospect in the Rangers organization, but has yet to make his pro ball debut.

Organizational Weaknesses

As mentioned before, the Rangers farm system has been ravaged by injuries, especially to their top draft picks. 2016 first round pick Cole Ragans has undoubtedly been hit the hardest, undergoing two Tommy John surgeries.

The top of the Rangers' 2017 class has been hit hard as well, despite owning two first round picks. Chris Seise, the first of those two first-rounders, has had surgery on both shoulders. Bubba Thompson, the other first round pick, had surgery last year to repair a broken hamate bone. 2017 second round pick Hans Crouse had surgery last season to remove bone spurs in his elbow.

Even outside of injuries, there is a significant drop off from the top of the organizational rankings. There are some players in the Rangers' top-30 that could be exciting like corner infielder Sherten Apostel or Nick Solak, a solid hitter with versatility and was named the club's 2019 Rookie of the Year.

Despite having several players with high ceilings in the Top-30, too many have low floors. There are too many players that could be misses, which is a big reason why the team's farm system is ranked 21st on both MLB.com and Baseball America. There are some things to like about the Rangers' system, but the word "elite" is seldom used to describe any of these players, including top prospects Josh Jung and Sam Huff.

Deepest Position

The Rangers have multiple prospects that can play center field in their top-30, including Bubba Thompson, Steele Walker (acquired in the Nomar Mazara trade), and Juan Pablo Martinez. However, the center field position is highlighted by MLB Pipeline's No. 3 prospect Leody Taveras.

Taveras is already viewed as a major league defender by Rangers manager Chris Woodward, but his bat still needs fine-tuning before he's considered a major league-ready talent. The good news is Taveras turned in a plethora of good at-bats at spring training this year . However, the bad news is how the lack of a minor league season may impact Taveras' development.

Thinnest Position

The Rangers lack a true first baseman in their top-30 rankings. Sherten Apostel is the closest thing to a first baseman, but is currently viewed as a third baseman. His large frame could possibly suit first base in the future, but he's looking to improve his defense at the hot corner.

If top prospect Josh Jung pans out at the major league level, first base may be Apostel's primary pathway to Arlington.

The Rangers have a large number of pitchers throughout their organization. However, a lot of those arms are trending in the wrong direction. 2018 first round pick Cole Winn has struggled with his command early in his development, Hans Crouse missed time in 2019 due to injury, and former-top 10 organization prospect Brock Burke was going to miss all of 2020 either way after undergoing surgery to repair the labrum in his shoulder.

First Round Prediction

With the parameters that clubs are facing this year, the safer choice is to go with a college player. Obviously, if an ultra-talented high school player falls into the Rangers' lap, then it may be a risk worth taking.

However, the Rangers have not had success in recent years with high school players in the first round. Ultimately, I think the Rangers go the college route and take LHP Garret Crochet out of the University of Tennessee.

Crochet has a large 6-foot-6, 218-pound frame with great stuff, including a plus-plus fastball and a plus-breaking ball according to Baseball America. His fastball sits in the 96-100 mph and he throws strikes. His lack of innings could be concerning, which could make him available at 14th overall.

There obviously lies the possibility that Crochet gets taken before the Rangers pick, which could make high school players like RHP Jared Kelly or RHP Nick Bitsko potential options.

If the Rangers aren't satisfied with the pitching talent available when they are on the clock, UCLA's Garrett Mitchell is an intriguing outfielder that could be attractive to the Rangers.

