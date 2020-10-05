Texas Rangers Instruction League Roster; Games Begin Monday

After having no minor league season in 2020, many prospects in the Texas Rangers organization are getting their first taste of team-organized baseball activity since March.

Over the weekend, the Rangers released the full roster of players that are participating in the Instructional League in Arizona with games beginning on Monday. A vast majority of prospects throughout professional baseball had several months of development claimed by the COVID-19 pandemic. This Instructional League is the first return to some sense of normalcy for these players.

The Rangers may also add more players to the roster over the coming days and weeks. The Athletic reported last month that the Players Association told Major League Baseball that it will not grant permission for clubs to include 40-man roster players with the exception of "certain circumstances."

Here is the full roster of Rangers prospects participating in Arizona.

Games in the Instructional League run from October 5 through November 13. Sundays are designated off days while Thursdays will be "camp days" for the duration of the league.

It's noteworthy that all five selections in this year's draft will be participating in the Instructional League. Other noteworthy names are top pitching prospects Hans Crouse and Cole Winn. 2019 first round pick Chris Seise and third-round pick Mason Englert are also on the roster, with Englert coming off Tommy John surgery in April 2019.

Some of the other top prospects in the organization like Maximo Acosta, Luisangel Acuña, and Bayron Lora are also participating. Acosta and Lora have yet to make thei professional debuts.

