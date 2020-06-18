With Seven Undrafted Players Signed, the Texas Rangers Look to Add More Talent

Earlier this week, the Texas Rangers officially agreed to terms with seven undrafted players. Beginning at 9:00 a.m. EST last Sunday, all 30 Major League Baseball clubs were permitted to pursue an unlimited number of undrafted prospects. The caveat—clubs are handicapped by a maximum signing bonus of $20,000.

As I discussed with both Jose Trevino and Taylor Hearn last week, the $20,000 signing bonus is a significant hurdle in this year's version of the draft. However, the Rangers are off to a decent start. Here's the haul so far for the Rangers:

Fernando Amaro, C, PJ Education School (PR)

Nick Krauth, RHP, University of Connecticut

Dylan “DJ” McCarty, RHP, Temescal Canyon (CA) HS

Connor Sechler, RHP, Drury University

Brady Smith, C, University of Florida

Colton Snyder, RHP, Concordia (CA) University

Josh Stephan, RHP, South Grand Prairie (TX) HS

“Obviously we think these guys are all talented players, guys our scouts have earmarked for a long time,” said Bobby Crook, the Rangers’ special assignment cross-checker. “Throughout this process, we tried to find players we want to add to the system. This is a process unlike any other. It’s guys we really tried to sell the opportunity and the people we would surround them with in our system. To their credit and our credit, they bought into that, and we are excited to have them in our system.”

The Rangers are happy to have landed these seven players. However, this process is far from over.

“It’s certainly ongoing,” Crook said. “I don’t know how many it will be, but we are still talking to several players.”

Crook is spearheading an effort to recruit these undrafted players to sign with the Rangers. This is a unique circumstance that makes it difficult to quanitify any level of success. There isn't a measuring stick or handbook for how to navigate a massive pool of players with one hand tied behind your back.

"It's a different process, so it's a curveball that got thrown at us when the world frankly changed a couple of months ago," Crook said. "I think the goal is to add as much talent as possible. To us at the end of the day, I think that's what we're measured by."

As MLB and the Players Association try to figure out their issues regarding the pulse of the 2020 major league season, the Rangers are continuing to focus on their salesman skills.

