Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Prospects
News

With Seven Undrafted Players Signed, the Texas Rangers Look to Add More Talent

Chris Halicke

Earlier this week, the Texas Rangers officially agreed to terms with seven undrafted players. Beginning at 9:00 a.m. EST last Sunday, all 30 Major League Baseball clubs were permitted to pursue an unlimited number of undrafted prospects. The caveat—clubs are handicapped by a maximum signing bonus of $20,000. 

As I discussed with both Jose Trevino and Taylor Hearn last week, the $20,000 signing bonus is a significant hurdle in this year's version of the draft. However, the Rangers are off to a decent start. Here's the haul so far for the Rangers:

  • Fernando Amaro, C, PJ Education School (PR)
  • Nick Krauth, RHP, University of Connecticut
  • Dylan “DJ” McCarty, RHP, Temescal Canyon (CA) HS
  • Connor Sechler, RHP, Drury University
  • Brady Smith, C, University of Florida
  • Colton Snyder, RHP, Concordia (CA) University
  • Josh Stephan, RHP, South Grand Prairie (TX) HS 

“Obviously we think these guys are all talented players, guys our scouts have earmarked for a long time,” said Bobby Crook, the Rangers’ special assignment cross-checker. “Throughout this process, we tried to find players we want to add to the system. This is a process unlike any other. It’s guys we really tried to sell the opportunity and the people we would surround them with in our system. To their credit and our credit, they bought into that, and we are excited to have them in our system.”

The Rangers are happy to have landed these seven players. However, this process is far from over. 

“It’s certainly ongoing,” Crook said. “I don’t know how many it will be, but we are still talking to several players.”

Crook is spearheading an effort to recruit these undrafted players to sign with the Rangers. This is a unique circumstance that makes it difficult to quanitify any level of success. There isn't a measuring stick or handbook for how to navigate a massive pool of players with one hand tied behind your back. 

"It's a different process, so it's a curveball that got thrown at us when the world frankly changed a couple of months ago," Crook said. "I think the goal is to add as much talent as possible. To us at the end of the day, I think that's what we're measured by."

As MLB and the Players Association try to figure out their issues regarding the pulse of the 2020 major league season, the Rangers are continuing to focus on their salesman skills.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Comments

Prospects

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MLB, MLBPA Have "Developed Framework" for Potential Agreement to Play 2020 Season

After a face-to-face meeting between Rob Manfred and Tony Clark, MLB and the Players Association seem to be gaining momentum toward striking a deal to play the 2020 season.

Chris Halicke

Amid Unique Circumstance, Texas Rangers Employees Returning to Work Has Been a "Gradual Process"

The opening of Globe Life Field put the Texas #Rangers in a position unlike any other club in baseball. Having employees return to work has been a "gradual process" over the past three months.

Chris Halicke

Report: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred "Not Confident" There Will Be a 2020 Season

On Monday night, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred told ESPN's Mike Greenberg he is "not confident" there will be a baseball season in 2020.

Chris Halicke

Opinion: The Current Fallout Between MLB/MLBPA is Worse Than the 1994-95 Strike

The war between Major League Baseball and the Players Association has reached its ugly climax.

Chris Halicke

by

Chris Halicke

2020 MLB Draft: LIVE Texas Rangers Updates, Analysis, Reaction, Fan Q&A, and Community

Join the conversation as we react and cover the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Chris Halicke

by

TexasRedneck

Texas Rangers 2020 Draft Grades and Analysis: What the Experts Are Saying

Some experts from around the baseball world have weighed in on the Texas Rangers 2020 draft class.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers 2020 MLB Draft Full Recap

In a unique MLB Draft, the Texas Rangers had a unique draft class. However, the club is very confident they got exactly who they wanted.

Chris Halicke

MLB Draft Results: Texas Rangers Select LHP Dylan MacLean in Fourth Round, SS Thomas Saggese in the Fifth Round

The Texas Rangers selected two prep players with their fourth and fifth round picks in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Chris Halicke

MLB Draft Results: Texas Rangers Select RHP Tekoah Roby in Third Round

With the 86th pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, the Texas Rangers selected Tekoah Roby, a right-handed pitcher out of Pine Forest High School in Florida.

Chris Halicke

MLB Draft Results: Texas Rangers Select OF Evan Carter in Second Round

With the 50th pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, the Texas Rangers selected Evan Carter, an outfielder and RHP from Elizabethton High School in Tennessee.

Chris Halicke