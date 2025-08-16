Did Red Sox Find MLB's Next Best Hitter? Alex Bregman Thinks So
The Boston Red Sox have a budding, young superstar on their hands.
It's hard to argue against the production that Roman Anthony has been able to put up for Boston since making his big league debut on June 9th. The 21-year-old is slashing .277/.401/.436 with four homers, 23 RBIs, three stolen bases, 16 doubles, one triple, and 35 runs scored in 54 games played.
It's a small sample size, for sure, but his plate discipline has specifically caught the eyes of people around baseball sine his debut. He very rarely swings at pitches out of the zone and has given the Red Sox exactly what they needed at the top of the lineup.
Clearly, he's had an impact on his teammates and one who specifically has spoken out about him left and right is third baseman Alex Bregman. The All-Star seemingly has taken Anthony and fellow rookie Marcelo Mayer under his wing among others. Any time you see Bregman, he's talking to one of them. Both Anthony and Mayer have talked about the guidance they've gotten from Bregman this season and how it's had a big impact on the season for both of them.
Bregman has an opt-out after the season, but it sounds like he wants to stay, so we'll see. But, on the bright side, Bregman praised Anthony left and right and anointed him as "one of the best hitters in all of baseball."
"I feel like he's one of the best hitters in all of baseball," Bregman said. "...The plate discipline is crazy for his age, and also the maturity to not try and do too much in those situations is special.”
The Red Sox found a guy who very well could be the best offensive player in baseball over the next few years. Anthony is that good and has shown flashes that's what he can do. He can beat you in any way. He's an on-base machine who can hit for contact
Boston made the right call to promote Anthony when it did. Now, he's not going anywhere any time soon.