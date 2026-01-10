Roman Anthony Endorses Alex Bregman, Red Sox Reunion

The Boston Red Sox could absolutely use Alex Bregman and it sounds like Roman Anthony thinks so too.

It's been known all along that Bregman is a talented player and he was a leader in the clubhouse throughout the 2025 season. On Saturday, Anthony was asked about Bregman and opened up about how much of an impact the third baseman had on him in 2025, as shared on X by Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald.

"I mean, I would love to have him back," Anthony said. "I love Breggy. He was, you know, a huge part of my success. And a lot of the young guys, and not only the young guys, but many of the guys in the clubhouse, and I think, you know, we’re all on the same page as to where we stand with him and what we hope happens, you know, and at the same time, I hope he does, you know, what’s best for him and what’s best for his family, but yeah, you know, selfishly, I would love for him to be hitting behind me for as long as he can. And you know, he knows where I stand with him, and we talk as friends, though, and you know, hopefully we see him in a Red Sox uniform...

The Red Sox need to get a deal over the finish line

"I think for me, it was the preparation side of things him, you know, explaining similar experiences to myself. You know, when he came up, and when he was a young guy just debuting, and you know, the parts of the game that I wasn’t really great at in the minor leagues was, you know, preparing on a pitcher, on pitching staff, and, you know, really diving into, you know, what I should and shouldn’t be looking for, and I think he helped so many of us with that...

"And I came up at a time where he was hurt, and he was basically like a coach, and he was like another hitting coach for me. And when I came up and got into that DH role a little bit after, after we made that trade, I mean, you can pull up the video — he’s sitting next to me every second of the game, just constantly showing me different things and helping me prepare. So can’t speak highly enough about him and about, you know, what he does as a leader. So like I said, you know, hope he’s here, but you know he’ll make the decision on his own."

It's been known that Bregman had a big impact on the team. But hearing these comments straight from Anthony only makes it even more clear. Boston needs to find a way to keep the partnership going.

