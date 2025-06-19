MLB Insider's Spicy Rafael Devers Prediction Will Anger Red Sox Fans
Rafael Devers’ blockbuster trade to the San Francisco Giants has sparked intense speculation about how the superstar will adapt to a new team and a new role.
After a turbulent departure from the Boston Red Sox, where his reported inflexibility drew criticism, Devers now faces a fresh start under the Giants’ championship-driven leadership.
ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian recently shared his prediction about Devers’ approach to his role in San Francisco, emphasizing the positive influence of Giants President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey.
On a recent episode of the Baseball Tonight podcast with Buster Olney, Kurkjian outlined his expectations for Devers’ transition.
“I would be shocked if he does anything other than (say), ‘I’ll take ground balls wherever you want me to take them,’” Kurkjian said of Devers.
“Because Buster Posey is going to sit down in front of him … a future Hall of Famer, three-time World Champion, the best position player on three world championship teams, MVP, batting champ … a guy who … doesn't speak very often, but if that guy sits down and looks you in the eye and says, ‘Look, we got a chance to win here, and we need you to be great, and we need you to do what we tell you to do,’ I think Rafael Devers will do whatever he is asked to do. If he had done exactly that with the Red Sox, he would still be there, but he didn't, and that's the biggest reason that he was dealt.”
Devers, a three-time All-Star known for his offensive prowess, brings one of Major League Baseball's best bats to San Francisco.
However, his defensive inconsistencies at third base were a point of contention in Boston, where he resisted positional adjustments.
Kurkjian suggests that Devers’ failure to embrace versatility was a key factor in his trade (as was reported by multiple outlets), a lesson he’s unlikely to repeat under Posey's leadership.
The Giants see Devers as a key piece in their vision for another World Series title.
Whether it’s refining his defense at third base or exploring a shift to first base, Devers’ willingness to comply could re-define his legacy in San Francisco and leave Red Sox fans wondering what could have been.
Kurkjian’s prediction paints Devers as a player ready to evolve, something the superstar didn't appear to be in a Red Sox uniform.
