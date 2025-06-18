Red Sox Predicted To Steal 11-Time All-Star From Angels Via Trade
The Los Angeles Angels are enduring another disappointing season in 2025.
Mired in a decade-long playoff drought despite boasting one of baseball’s most talented players, could a big move be on the horizon for LA?
Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox are re-thinking their roster after trading Rafael Devers.
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer proposed an unexpected trade idea involving the two clubs.
“Every year, Mike Trout doesn’t get traded because he’s either A) hurt or B) disinclined to force the issue,” wrote Rymer.
“To the first end, Trout has already missed a month with a bone bruise in his knee. But he’s raked since returning, going off for a .317 average and a .408 OBP in 17 games. The power hasn’t been there, but...well, come on. We know it’s in there somewhere."
"As to the second end, Trout has never and perhaps never will be a ‘rock the boat’ type. And he may have to be for a trade to happen, as it’s hard to imagine famously stubborn owner Arte Moreno being the one to want to send him away. All these things said, the three-time MVP will be 34 on July 8 and he’s in a moment in time when his prime is over and the Angels are stuck in a 10-year cycle of losing seasons. If he hasn’t already, now is a good time for him to think long and hard about getting out."
Rymer also delved into why Boston is the right landing spot for Trout.
"It’s not a hard sell," Rymer argued.
"The Red Sox saved about $200 million by trading Devers, which is roughly what Trout is still owed. They badly need right-handed thump, and Trout could provide it by slotting into Devers’ old haunt at DH, with only occasional duty in Boston’s youth-infused outfield. Of course, Trout would have to have faith that the Red Sox can actually contend after mostly not doing so since 2018. But if his choice is between the Red Sox and the Angels, the former is by far the better bet to make sure he doesn’t remain stuck on three career playoff games.”
Trout in a Red Sox uniform would be a shocking and exciting outcome for Boston fans. But Trout's loyalty to the Angels organization is likely to stifle any chance of this happening.
If Trout has a change of heart and decides to waive his no-trade clause, Fenway Park could provide the stage for a career renaissance, but such a vision is closer to a dream than reality.
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With Gold Glover For Pitching Help