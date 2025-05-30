Red Sox 'Compromising' Kristian Campbell, Marcelo Mayer, Says Insider
The Boston Red Sox have two of the most exciting young guys in baseball at the big league level, but things haven't gone completely as planned.
Kristian Campbell made the roster out of Spring Training as the team's everyday second baseman. Marcelo Mayer recently was called up to fill in for the injured Alex Bregman. Campbell has bounced around this season as well seeing some time in center field and will soon see action at first base.
Mayer has been playing third base for the team since Bregman went down after spending most of his time in the minors this year at shortstop and second base.
This idea hasn't sat right with insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. He spoke about Boston on Thursday and said he thinks the team is "compromising" the development of these guys on "Foul Territory."
"Genuinely, when you talk about prospects, what do you hear from teams about positions," Rosenthal said. "'Well, we want to let him settle in. We want to get him settled at that position and then we can make some versatile moves later.' The Red Sox aren't doing that. Marcelo Mayer comes up and was playing shortstop in the minors then he played a little bit of second base and he's at third. Campbell is going to play first base this weekend. They seem to have all of these pieces in the jigsaw puzzle in the wrong spots. Trevor Story, one of their big contracts, eighth-lowest OPS in the majors.
There are all of these things going on with them and none of them really are good. Kristian Campbell is a player who yes, has struggled at second base, so they're thinking why not play him at first? We don't want (Rafael Devers) in the field. That seems to be the message here. We don't want Rafael Devers wearing a glove. So, okay, that's fine. But, you're compromising perhaps some of your young players by putting them in uncomfortable spots, or at least unfamiliar spots."
Have the Red Sox made the right choices?
