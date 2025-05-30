Red Sox Announce Decision About Trevor Story’s Role With Boston
The Boston Red Sox aren’t making a big change involving shortstop Trevor Story anytime soon.
Story has been ice-cold from the plate, but he isn’t the only one in Boston struggling right now. He’s been the center of a lot of negative buzz. From the unlikely idea of being designated for assignment, to a possible position change, and the idea of being benched, speculation has been loud about the two-time All-Star recently.
Much of it seems to be unwarranted. The thing that can at least be fully confirmed at this time is that he will not be changing positions. Manager Alex Cora confirmed the fact, as transcribed by WEEI's Mike Monaco.
"Red Sox updates, via Alex Cora: Richard Fitts is here to stay on the roster," Monaco said. "Asked about chance of Trevor Story position change: 'No. He's a shortstop. Just gotta get him going offensively.' Kristian Campbell will play 1B in ATL. It will be little by little at first."
It’s been a tough month for Story. There’s no other way around it. But, there’s a lot of season left. There’s no need to pull out the pitchforks quite yet. There was a time early on when there was a lot of excitement around him. Story was red-hot out of the gate and even had a .319 batting average as recently as April 22.
Things haven't been the same over the last month, but there isn't a reason to give up on him yet.
