Yankees' Outfielder Admits He 'Butted Heads' With Red Sox's Alex Cora Last Season

Scott Neville

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow remained relatively quiet in his first offseason at the helm of baseball operations but showed he was not afraid to make a bold move.

It took just a couple months before Breslow dealt one of the Red Sox's core players to the New York Yankees -- outfielder Alex Verdugo.

The 27-year-old had a publicly up-and-down relationship with manager Alex Cora. Verdugo appeared to have dissed his former skipper when talking about being excited to play for Aaron Boone, a manager who has his players' backs. The quote took the Red Sox's fanbase by storm. Verdugo recently expanded on his original messaging.

"I like Boonie a lot. He has just been one of those guys I feel like he’s going to push me but he also has my back," Verdugo told WEEI's Rob Bradford while appearing on the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast. "I can have maybe some conversations with him where if he is upset with me not doing something it can be in-house or we just get talked to a little up-close. But really it sucks because I still like AC. I don’t have anything against him. It was how it was handled with us. We started butting heads at the end of it. It happens. It’s part of it. Both of us, we’re competitors. He wanted the most out of me and he wanted the team to win so I understand where a lot of it came from."

There was heavy speculation that there were some issues behind the scenes that ultimately led to the Red Sox dealing Verdugo. While there were other issues such as his impending free agency and lack of fit as one of a plethora of left-handed outfielders -- this certainly aids the initial narrative.

Verdugo also talked about how much occured in his personal life last season, including his grandmother being diagnosed with cancer, eventually passing away and then his mother getting diagnosed with cancer as well. He certainly deserved plenty of slack during that time and was not able to get any in Boston.

Hopefully the fanbase can embrace him when the Yankees head to Fenway Park on June 14.

