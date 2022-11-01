Pedro Martinez Gives His Opinion On Garrett Whitlock's Role For Next Season

One of the biggest storylines of the last two seasons has been the jockeying around of Garrett Whitlock.

The right-hander went from the bullpen to the rotation and then back again to the bullpen, all during the 2022 season.

The 26-year-old is a starter by trade, but moved to the bullpen to aid his recovery from Tommy John surgery. He was so effective (8-4, 1.96 ERA in 73 1/3 innings in 2021) that it became a major debate whether Whitlock should attempt a transition back to the rotation or not.

Some were concerned he would become Daniel Bard 2.0, others just didn't want to fix something that wasn't broken. Regardless of the reason, it has been a massive debate amongst Red Sox fans, media and even some that work directly with the team.

Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, who plans to be involved as a special instructor during spring training, gave his take on the matter.

"It is really simple," Martinez told "Inside The Red Sox" on Friday. "You just described it, he's going back and forth. You cannot (do that). You need to have 100% focus on the thing that you want or that you know you can be successful, and he can be successful at whatever he does.

"But he needs 100% commitment to that. Either place you put him he's going to be successful, and he's going to be a star. It doesn't matter if it's at the end of the bullpen, if he's a starter. I think as a starter his value is way up there. It's just a matter of committing 100% with conviction that you can be a starter and that you want to be a starter. Now if you feel more comfortable in the bullpen, then commit yourself to being in the bullpen mentally, physically and spiritually."

Martinez was clear that the most important thing is to commit to one spot and stay there. While he didn't say which one he believed was best for the team, he did reveal what he would do in Whitlock's place.

"If I was Whitlock I'd be a starter," Martinez said. "It's my mentality. I think he has the talent to be a starter. I mean, I don't know how he feels about himself. But from what I have seen, he can be a starter."

Martinez finished his point about Whitlock with a comical quip, though he meant what he said.

"I'm not really picking and choosing for him but he's rich. He can do both. It all depends on which one he wants to commit to the most."

While Martinez did not come out and say that Whitlock should be a starter, he was clearly leaning toward that option being the best path for both parties.

There is some momentum toward Whitlock starting as well. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom would not break any news, but he did defend the budding star's potential as a starter when asked what they would do with him. It's also known that Whitlock has contract incentives for innings pitched, which means he'll be financially motivated to join the rotation.

