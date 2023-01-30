Red Sox Nation Certainly Will Love Projections For Intriguing New Outfielder Masataka Yoshida

The Boston Red Sox's outfield configuration will look different in 2023.

Boston entered 2022 with Enrique Hernandez and Alex Verdugo as everyday outfielders and Jackie Bradley Jr. and splitting time Jarren Duran with the other spot. The 2023 Red Sox certainly will look different with Verdugo expected to play an everyday role and Adam Duvall and Masataka Yoshida likely to join him.

Yoshida is the most exciting name in the bunch. The longtime Japanese star signed a five-year deal with Boston this offseason and will look to transition to Major League Baseball. Fangraphs certainly thinks it won't be a tough transition and expects Yoshida to shine in his rookie season.

Fangraphs projects Yoshida will tie Miami Marlins infielder and 2022 American League batting champ Luis Arraez for the league lead in batting average at .298 and will have the second-best on-base percentage of any MLB player aside from San Diego Padres star Juan Soto at .388.

If Yoshida were to reach these numbers, it certainly would be an impressive rookie campaign but wouldn't be too far out of the realm of possibility. Yoshida's shined in the Nippon Professional Baseball league. Over his seven-year professional career in Japan, Yoshida slashed .327/.421/.539 and averaged 19 home runs and 66 RBIs per year.

Boston's outfield struggled offensively last season so if Yoshida were to get even close to his projection he would be a major upgrade. If he's able to meet Fangraphs' expectations, he could help make the Red Sox competitive again after a down 2022 campaign.

All-in-all things are looking up for the Red Sox.

