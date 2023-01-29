Ex-Red Sox Stud Hurler Looking For Two-Year Deal; Should Boston Consider Reunion?

The hot stove isn't cooling down for the Boston Red Sox anytime soon.

Boston has been extremely busy this offseason and still is looking around and considering more additions even as spring training quickly approaches. The Red Sox seemingly have been linked to every free agent that has been on the market but things have been quiet between the team and former hurler Michael Wacha.

If the Red Sox want to compete in 2023, a reunion may be worthwhile but Wacha reportedly is looking for a two-year deal, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

"Michael Wacha and Zack Greinke are the top two starting pitchers still free, Heyman said. Wacha is seeking a two-year deal. Greinke has been negotiating with his old Royals team all winter."

Wacha undoubtedly was Boston's best starting pitcher in 2022. The 31-year-old led the staff with a 3.32 ERA and finished the campaign with an eye-popping 11-2 record. The one-time All-Star made just 23 starts but finished the season with 127 1/3 innings pitched and 104 strikeouts.

Boston has attempted to improve its starting rotation this offseason already with the addition of two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber and was heavily tied to former Miami Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez before he was dealt to the Minnesota Twins. A reunion with Wacha could help fortify Boston's rotation and wouldn't cost much as he's projected to receive a contract with an annual value just north of $11 million.

Although Wacha was the team's best starting pitcher in 2022, the Red Sox may shy away from offering a two-year deal. Boston has opted for short-term deals this offseason to maximize flexibility. The Red Sox have mainly signed players to one-year deals -- with outfielder Masataka Yoshida being an exception -- so Wacha's interest in a two-year deal may be a dealbreaker for Boston.

Wacha clearly showed in 2022 he could be successful in Boston, maybe the team should consider a reunion at the right price.

More MLB: Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Japanese Club After Surprisingly Short Stint