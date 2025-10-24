Red Sox Are Fantastic Fit For Padres Star But It's Too Early
The offseason is young, but the chatter out there arguably already is too much.
It's not even November yet and Game 1 of the World Series hasn't been played as of writing, but most of the speculation around the league is about the trade market and free agency. It seems like with each passing day the Boston Red Sox, for example, are being linked to different players left and right. One example of this is CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson calling Boston "potential suitors" for San Diego Padres star Dylan Cease along with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants.
"No. 9. RHP Dylan Cease," Anderson said. "Potential suitors: Mets, Red Sox, Giants. Here's one for the dip buyers. Cease notched his fifth campaign in a row with 32 or more starts but, despite underlying data that bore resemblance to his past efforts, posted the worst full-season ERA+ of his career.
Dylan Cease would work, but it's far too early for speculation
"Teams may ask themselves: what was going on with his slider? Cease is a two-pitch pony (fastballs and sliders combined for a usage rate over 80 percent), yet he tinkered with his top breaker, throwing it harder with less depth and sweep. His results were worse, suggesting he should revert. True in one way, true in multiple ways."
Cease is a star and there are good reasons to mention Boston for him. It's no secret that the Red Sox have been linked to Cease over at least the last year at points when it seemed like the Padres might trade Cease. The Red Sox and Cease have been floated as fits for one another on numerous occasions and now he's heading to the open market and will have his choice on where he will go.
Boston also has a real need in the starting rotation to slot in between Garrett Crochet and Brayan Bello. Craig Breslow has been candid about the need for pitching as well and how the Red Sox will be looking for pitching to "move the needle." Cease definitely would fit that description.
The Red Sox are building something special. Their window to contention is just opening and Cease is 29 years old. Realistically, if the Red Sox were to sign a pitcher like him, he could help Boston take the next step in their journey back to a deep playoff. He has a career 3.88 ERA and is a workhorse. The Red Sox's rotation was depleted by injuries in 2025. Cease hasn't made fewer than 32 starts in a season since the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. All in all, he's someone that could help, but the speculation is just too soon.
It's still a little too early. This is typical. We're at a point in the offseason in which everyone plays general manager online, but we won't start to see any real action until after the World Series and closer to the Winter Meetings in early December.
