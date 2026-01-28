Who Red Sox Might Target in Jarren Duran Trade, Per Insider

The Boston Red Sox have been consistent about one thing for months on end: There's no need to trade Jarren Duran.

Do not confuse this principle with Duran being seen as indispensable. Boston's front office could and very well might move on from Duran if it thinks the right deal is on the table. But the fact that the Sox have four quality outfielders only means Duran should be traded insofar as it would land them a piece to address another present need.

Against that backdrop, one prominent baseball insider spelled out his thoughts on Duran's odds of being traded on Tuesday, and more importantly, who the Red Sox could theoretically acquire if he was moved.

Why Red Sox might not trade Duran... and why they might

During Tuesday's episode of the "Foul Territory" live show, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic estimated that there were precious few deals in which Duran could now be moved, but singled out Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes as a player who could fit what the Red Sox were looking for.

"The Duran thing, the Red Sox have insisted repeatedly that they're comfortable going with all of their outfielders, but one of their outfielders could be the guy to get them a piece like Paredes," Rosenthal said.

Obviously, we've heard a lot about Paredes in the days since the Red Sox lost Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs and spent $130 million on Ranger Suárez. We know the Astros have Carlos Correa and Christian Walker blocking him at the corners, but we also know he's a subpar defender and probably would need to be packaged together with other pieces to get Boston to ease its grip on Duran.

To hear a national insider name Paredes as the only real name of consequence that might be involved in a Duran trade still feels significant. But the two sides also seem a long way apart on what a fair deal might look like, and unless their views change once they get to spring training and feel the pressure of their roster surpluses, the gap might remain.

