After Giants Brawl, Kyle Freeland Tries for Composure in Next Start
The Colorado Rockies are currently looking to snap a four-game losing streak. The Rockies are on their final road trip of the season which hasn't started well.
They went to Seattle only to get swept by the Mariners and just dropped the opener of the San Francisco Giants' series. Now, it is up to Kyle Freeland to come out with a win in today's matchup.
The last time Freeland suited up against the Giants it was quite a spectacle. It was only the first inning when the benches were cleared and outright brawl started.
Freeland took offense to Rafael Devers and how he was acting (or talking) after hitting a homer off of the pitcher. Punches were thrown and Freeland along with two Giants' players (not Devers) were ejected from the game.
Clearly, that same behavior cannot happen if the Rockies hope to come out with a victory in the game. Freeland is facing off with future Hall-of-Famer Justin Verlander, who has the upper hand on Freeland this season in both ERA and strikeouts, but the Rockies' pitcher has started to find his groove recently.
Freeland this Season
Looking at Freeland's 5.00 ERA on the season it is hard to get excited, but the 32-year-old has started to look like a top pitcher recently. Even though there have been a few rough showcases, there has been some brilliance as well. That includes his last start (quality) where he went six full innings with seven strikeouts and a single earned run against the Los Angeles Angels.
For the most part California teams have been good opponent's for Freeland. He went into the belly of the beast which is Dodger stadium to take on last year's world champions.
Freeland might not have come out with a win, but he had five strikeouts with one run scored against one of the best offenses in baseball on their home field.
His outing before the Dodgers was against another California team- the San Diego Padres. In that start, he not only held the Padres scoreless in EIGHT innings but struck out TEN batters. Now is the time for him to redeem himself against the last Golden State team.
Colorado has had, well, let's call it a "trying year". This will not be a season that anybody will want to relive, but any positive that the team, especially their pitching staff, can muster is huge.
Freeland has recently been that positive note, and the ballclub is looking to leave California with at least one win, and that could come at the arm of Freeland.