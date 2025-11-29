Tendering Ryan Feltner is Crucial Step Towards Relevancy for Rockies
The Colorado Rockies had an abysmal 2025 season — that much was abundantly clear, and the roster was dealing with both injuries and just a lack of high-end talent for much of the year.
With new front office members looking to right the ship for 2026 and beyond, they have a lot of work to do to build around a very young core of talent.
While there were not a lot of players they need to look to retain, there are certainly a few names who should be under consideration. One of the most notable was starting pitcher Ryan Feltner, who ended up missing a decent chunk of 2025 with back and right shoulder injuries. Regardless, his production has been supremely impressive at Coors Field, which is difficult for any pitcher.
Feltner is in an arbitration year, but after the Rockies tendered him a contract for 2026, it confirmed Colorado's interest in bringing him back. While no official deal has been reported, his expected value according to Spotrac is right around $2.5 million, meaning he is completely within reason for the Rockies to retain. It is just about negotiating the right deal.
Why Should the Rockies Look to Retain Ryan Feltner?
One of the most notable reasons to keep Feltner around is something that has already been mentioned...price. At $2.5 million, or even above that, it is a steal of a deal to get a veteran starting pitcher who has proven to be highly effective in a team's ballpark. In his last full season, 2024, he pitched 162.1 innings, posting a 4.49 ERA, 1.337 WHIP, 138 strikeouts, 52 walks, 9.1 hits allowed per nine and a 105 ERA+.
One of the biggest portions of his game that has allowed him to maintain this level of success is his ability to miss strong contact with his pitches. Notably, his sweeper, which, according to Baseball Savant, has 42.5 inches of vertical drop and 14.5 inches of horizontal break towards the glove side. This puts him at 2.2 inches of vertical drop above average on sweepers and right around average on horizontal break, making it a lethal pitch.
In fact, it was by far his best pitch in 2025, with opponents hitting .118 against it with a .176 SLG, picking up seven strikeouts to only one hit. This is the type of pitch you can build an arsenal around, and keeping Feltner around for 2026 is something Colorado should be doing everything in their power to accomplish.