Will Rockies Star Infielder Overcome Injury and Pull Off Comeback?
Colorado Rockies infielder Kris Bryant has been in the Majors for 10 years, and its unbelievable how fast time has gone by.
In his early career, he achieved great success by winning the World Series and the National League MVP Award during his tenure with the Chicago Cubs. However, it’s been a rollercoaster journey as a member of the Rockies.
The 33-year-old Bryant has been battling injury after injury. His seven-year contract hasn’t done the organization or the fan base any favors, nor has it brought much joy. In his first season with the Rockies in 2022, Bryant batted .306 with 49 hits, but he only played 42 games that year.
After that season, his number has dropped. In 2023, he posted a slash line of .233/.313/.680 in 80 games. In 2024, he batted .218/.323/.623 in 37 games.
Since 2023, Bryant has had a combination of a broken finger, a heel injury, and a rib contusion.
Will We Ever See Bryant Return to His Old Self?
In the 2025 season, Bryant had just one RBI and batted .154 in 39 at-bats. Bryant is currently facing his worst injury so far, and that’s his back. He was diagnosed with lumbar degenerative disc disease.
It’s a sad situation because it’s impacting his day-to-day life, in addition to hindering his return to the field. His injury reminds one of another great third baseman, former New York Mets star David Wright. Like Bryant, Wright was a versatile hitter who came out of college with high expectations but saw the latter stages of his career decimated by chronic back injuries, leading to his retirement.
Is retirement on the mind of Bryant? In November, he told the Denver Post (subscription required) that he wasn't considering it. But the fact that it's hindering his day-to-day life means he may have to consider it sooner than he would like.
The Rockies have reached October baseball five times in their franchise history. They’ve reached the Fall Classic once (2007) and haven’t been to the postseason since 2018.
Bryant came to the organization to succeed Nolan Arenado at third base. But, he hasn’t hit 20 or more home runs since 2021 and hasn’t reached an All-Star level since that same season. In addition, he only has one 100-RBI season (2016). Overall, Bryant is a four-time All-Star and 2015 Rookie of the Year winner. He was selected second overall pick in the 2013 MLB Draft.
His contract runs through 2028. In the meantime, the Rockies must be patient and give Bryant the room he needs to prove he can deliver a comeback story.