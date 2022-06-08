Singer, Struggling Royals Trying To Avoid Sweep Against Blue Jays

The Royals will look to not only score runs, but also avoid getting swept on Wednesday.

The Kansas City Royals have played two games against the Toronto Blue Jays in their current series, but they have yet to score a single run in either outing.

On Tuesday night, starting pitcher Brad Keller went into the seventh inning and allowed just three earned runs. Despite his quality start, though, the Royals' bullpen allowed four more runs to give the Blue Jays a 7-0 advantage a night after they won by a final score of 8-0. The Royals' bats couldn't muster a run against Toronto, and the club's scoreless streak has now reached 18 innings.

Jun 1, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Jun 7, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, the 17-37 Royals are back at Kauffman Stadium and will host the 33-22 Blue Jays for the finale of their three-game set. Pitching probables for Kansas City's upcoming home series against the Baltimore Orioles are Kris Bubic, Jonathan Heasley, Daniel Lynch and Keller.

Here's how the Royals will line up in this afternoon's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Brady Singer (2-1, 4.15 ERA)

Toronto: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (2-2, 3.91 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - RF Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - SS Salvador Perez (R) - DH MJ Melendez (L) - C Carlos Santana (S) - 1B Emmanuel Rivera (R) - 3B Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Nicky Lopez (L) - 2B

Amir Garrett to begin rehab assignment, Hunter Dozier dealing with injury

May 3, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Amir Garrett (24) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday morning, the Royals announced that LHP reliever Amir Garrett will be starting his rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha later in the day. Garrett, who has missed 12 games, was placed on the Injured List back on May 26. Without him, the Royals are 3-9. In pregame media availability, Royals manager Mike Matheny shared that infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier was dealing with "something in his side" that will require more tests before any further developments from him or the club. On the year, Dozier is slashing .257/.320/.415 with five home runs and 19 RBIs.

Brady Singer eyes third win of 2022

Jun 3, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) reacts after giving up a home run to Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

After getting promoted from Triple-A Omaha and not allowing a single run in each of his first two starts back, Brady Singer has surrendered run totals of three and seven in his last two outings. With that said, he played better than the final box score showed on June 3 against the Houston Astros. Despite not having great results, Singer continues to make an attempt to impress with his relatively new changeup and will keep working at that throughout the season. He's pitched just over 30 innings on the year, so his season is still pretty young compared to his peers. If Singer can have a good afternoon against a potent Blue Jays lineup, it will be a terrific indication of where he's at.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: KCSP 610 AM

For more Kansas City Royals news, coverage and analysis, be sure to bookmark Inside the Royals and follow the site on Twitter @InsideRoyals.