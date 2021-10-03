October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsOpinionGame DaySI.com
Search

Perez Aims to Break Record in Final Game of Royals’ 2021 Season

The Royals' catcher has his eyes set on history as the team takes the field for the last time this season.
Author:
Publish date:

This afternoon, the Kansas City Royals take the field for one last time in 2021 as the team finishes its season at home against the Minnesota Twins.

Last night, the Twins blanked the Royals 4-0. Kansas City has avoided last place in the American League Central standings, a dishonor that goes to Minnesota regardless of the outcoming of today's game. With that said, getting a series win over a division rival would be a solid way to end the 2021 campaign for the Boys in Blue. 

Here's how the Royals will line up in this afternoon's game.

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Jackson Kowar (0-5, 11.28 ERA)
Minnesota: LHP Charlie Barnes (0-3, 5.86 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - RF
  2. Nicky Lopez (L) - SS
  3. Salvador Perez (R) - DH
  4. Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
  5. Hunter Dozier (R) - LF
  6. Adalberto Mondesi (S) - 3B
  7. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
  8. Hanser Alberto (R) - 2B
  9. Cam Gallagher (R) - C

Can Perez break the Royals home run record?

Royals catcher Salvador Perez has already tied Jorge Soler's franchise record for the most home runs in a single season with 48, but it would be truly special if he owned sole possession of the record with a bump up to 49 or even 50 today. Perez is serving as the team's designated hitter, which is likely a good idea considering his bum ankle. He's currently the MLB leader in home runs and RBIs, which speaks to the amazing season he's had. With that said, Perez will surely be looking for pitches to hit out of the ballpark on Sunday. 

Will Lopez finish the season batting .300? 

After going hitless in three at-bats last night, Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez's batting average dipped below .300 and is now at .299. It's been an insane year for Lopez, who's emerged as a legitimate foundational piece for the Royals moving forward. He's not only getting on base a ton, but he's managed to maintain good plate discipline, become a base-stealing threat and is a Gold Glove-caliber defender. The cherry on top would be a .300 batting average on the year so if Lopez can have a good day on Sunday, that would push his average back above that mark. Outside of Perez, Lopez's day is probably the most noteworthy to watch.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 2:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio

Read More: The Royals Were Wrong About Adalberto Mondesi

Jul 6, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) reacts after driving in the winning run during the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Perez Aims to Break Record in Final Game of Royals’ 2021 Season

50 seconds ago
Sep 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Adalberto Mondesi (27) is congratulated by catcher Salvador Perez (13) and shortstop Nicky Lopez (8) after hitting a home run against the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Analyzing the Great, Good, Bad and Ugly of the 2021 Royals

Sep 30, 2021
May 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor (2) celebrates while running the bases after hitting a two run home run in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

How Much Sense Does the Michael A. Taylor Extension Make For the Royals?

Sep 29, 2021
Sep 18, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor (2) celebrates with team mates after the win over the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Final Week Transactions Update

Sep 29, 2021
Jun 16, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Prepare for Final Homestand, Series Against Indians

Sep 28, 2021
Kansas City Royals Bobby Witt Jr., rounds the bases on an error, inside the park home run, which was misplayed by Cincinnati Reds left fielder Errol Robinson in the eighth inning of the MLB Cactus League Spring Training game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz., on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Royals won 5-3 in a nine-inning game. Kansas City Royals At Cincinnati Reds Spring Training
Prospects

Four Royals Talents Land on MLB Pipeline’s 2021 Prospect Teams of the Year

Sep 28, 2021
May 31, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) throws to first base against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Royals Were Wrong About Adalberto Mondesi

Sep 28, 2021
Jul 7, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, United States; Kansas City Royals outfielder Seuly Matias (99) at bat during an intrasquad game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Roundtable: Which of the Royals’ Double-A Prospects Is the Most Exciting?

Sep 26, 2021