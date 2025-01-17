All-Star Slugger Remains a Viable Option for Detroit Tigers in Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers are coming off a fantastic 2024 campaign, but their offseason has been fairly lackluster so far this winter.
It was an amazing season for the Tigers in 2024. The franchise was able to snap a lengthy postseason drought, and they also won a series against the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card Round.
Since the team came just one win away from making the ALCS, expectations heading into 2025 are very high. Now, while it was a very successful campaign in 2024, Detroit wasn’t a perfect team.
Coming into the offseason, the two main needs for the Tigers were to find a middle of the order bat, and a top-end starting pitcher to compliment Tarik Skubal. So far, Detroit hasn’t addressed either of those needs, with the two most notable signings being Gleyber Torres and Alex Cobb.
However, there are still some options that are available in free agency, and the lackluster offseason could change quickly.
Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com recently spoke about Anthony Santander still being available in free agency and the Tigers being linked to him to help bolster their lineup.
“The Blue Jays, Red Sox, Mets, Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels are among the teams that have been linked to Santander, to varying degrees, and could still use outfield help.”
Coming into the offseason, Santander was expecting to get a lucrative multi-year deal. Early on in the winter, there was the potential for him to sign a deal close to $100 million. However, that doesn’t appear like it will be the case with him still unsigned at this point in the year.
Even though he hasn’t been signed, that doesn’t mean that he couldn’t have a massive impact on a team like Detroit. Last season, Santander hit 44 home runs, drove in 102 RBIs, and had an OPS of .814.
Those are some very impressive numbers for a player that is a free agent, but the slugger's struggles in the field and the fact that he has struck out over 100 times in each of the last four seasons is a concern.
However, if the price tag has moved down and the years might be shorter as well, Santander could provide a big boost for a lineup that lacked both power and a player to drive in runs.
While the All-Star might not be a perfect fit for Detroit, if the price is right, he would certainly help them replicate their success of last season. Finding where he fits in either the field or at designated hitter might be a challenge for A.J. Hinch, but if he performs like he did in 2024, the Tigers will find ways to get him in the lineup.