Detroit Tigers Could Be Leading Contender for Star Free Agent Slugger
The Detroit Tigers are desperate for a right-handed bat in free agency or the trade market in order to help take the next step as a franchise from being gritty underdog story in 2024 to bonafide championship contender in 2025.
Scott Harris openly stated headed into the offseason that this was one of the biggest needs for the team, and while the addition of Gleyber Torres is nice, it doesn't exactly solve the issue.
For one, Torres is coming off one of the worst offensive seasons of his seven-year career, but he also doesn't add an additional right-handed bat considering he will be essentially replacing Spencer Torkelson - another righty - in the lineup with Colt Keith moving over to first base.
Going from Torkelson to Torres may be an upgrade, but it doesn't help the imbalance of power on an every day basis.
The Tigers must make another acquisition, and while the popular answer here has been Houston Astros star third baseman Alex Bregman, a backup has emerged in case the star is too expensive or chooses to play elsewhere.
Last week, a report indicated that Baltimore Orioles slugger Anthony Santander is a contingency plan for Detroit, and now MLB Network insider Jon Morosi says they may be one of the final suitors for the 30-year-old coming off a career year.
"I tend to think the Tigers and Blue Jays are near the top of the list if not the No. 1 and No. 2 potential suitors for Anthony Santander," the insider said, adding that the market of Bregman impacts things here as well given Detroit's interest in both. "I do think the Santander and Bregman markets are linked in some way, shape, or form because of the potential involvement of the Blue Jays and the Tigers in both of those pursuits."
Santander would be a spectacular addition for the Tigers and could be the difference-making power hitter the lineup craves.
While his 44 home run All-Star season in 2024 would be difficult to replicate in Comerica Park, his ability to hit from both sides of the plate makes him extremely intriguing.
Almost a year younger than Bregman, Santander would come at a cheaper price and likely bring more home runs to the lineup and potentially serve as the team's every day designated hitter.
While he wouldn't be the massive splash that Bregman would be, Santander would be a great fit for Detroit at a deal they should be comfortable handing him.