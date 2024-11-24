Detroit Tigers Named 'Potential Suitor' for Top Power Hitting Free Agent
The Detroit Tigers are ready to spend some money this offseason to build off of the incredible finish they had to the 2024 campaign.
After making a historic run to the playoffs, and even defeating the Houston Astros in the Wild Card Round, there is plenty of work to do with the roster. Arguably the biggest need is adding some power to their lineup.
Last season, the Tigers hit 162 home runs; only six teams in the league had fewer. They were in the bottom half of the league in nearly all hitting categories other than triples, as their youth was aggressive on the basepaths.
Elite pitching is what carried the team down the stretch, as the staff was anchored by American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. Manager A.J. Hinch did a wonderful job mixing and matching otherwise, regularly using openers, bulk pitchers and bullpen games to eat innings.
That isn’t a sustainable way to find success, which is why pitching is also a need for the team. But, the razor-thin margin of error the staff had would expand a little bit with a more productive offense.
Who could help fill that void in the team’s lineup?
One name to keep an eye on in free agency, in the opinion of Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, is Anthony Santander of the Baltimore Orioles.
“Detroit was one of the best stories of 2024, making a late-season run to the postseason. But the offense ranked ninth in the league in runs scored and 12th in home runs and OPS, so adding a bat would seem to be a priority this offseason. Right field featured a rotating cast of characters including Wenceel Pérez, Kerry Carpenter and Matt Vierling, but a power bat like Santander’s would add some much-needed thump to the lineup.”
With some questions about his long-term outlook as a right fielder, the Tigers make a lot of sense because they have other options they can put in the field. He can mix in with those other options, or be someone to fill the void at first base where questions with Spencer Torkelson exist.
Another reason Santander would be an attractive option for Detroit is that he is a switch-hitter. Hinch did a great job of mixing his lineups to find the best matchups; having someone who can produce against lefties and righties alike is maneuverability and flexibility not every team is afforded.