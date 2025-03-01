Detroit Tigers Projected To Have Young Sluggers Tie As Team's Home Run Leader
With spring training rolling along for the Detroit Tigers, the team is focused on getting ready for what will hopefully be an exciting year.
After blowing past expectations last season, the Tigers will have a very different outlook coming into the upcoming campaign.
Nobody is going to take this team lightly in 2025, especially with the reigning American League Cy Young award winner leading an improved rotation and pitching that was strengthened by good additions.
However, the lineup could still cause Detroit some issues since that unit didn’t receive the boost they likely needed to truly contend.
Slugging could be a concern once again.
The Tigers were one of the worst teams in the Majors when it came to power metrics, something they hope will change this year with their players having more experience under their belts.
But with those struggles in mind, it should be no surprise that Andrew Simon of MLB.com recently projected that two notable sluggers, Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter, would lead the franchise in home runs this season with 22.
While Greene led the team in homers with 24 last season and Carpenter came in second with 18 in 50 less games.
If Carpenter can stay healthy and put a full campaign together, he’s got 30-plus home run upside.
Last year, slugging was an issue for Detroit, and even though there was balance with six players hitting double-digit blasts, it would have been nice to see some more pop added to the lineup this winter.
One interesting name to potentially monitor who could help in the slugging category is former first overall pick Spencer Torkelson.
In 2023, the right-hander hit over 30 home runs and flashed some of that potential.
However, he was nowhere near that in 2024 and now his status on the team is very much in question. Barring something major changing, Colt Keith is expected to be the starting first baseman, leaving Torkelson’s future with the team uncertain.
If the Tigers are going to reach their potential this year, they will need some of their players to step up in the lineup.