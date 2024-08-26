Detroit Tigers Will Attempt to Reach .500 Mark vs. Chicago White Sox
The Detroit Tigers have done an excellent job so far in the series against the Chicago White Sox, as they have secured the series win already.
It has been a good weekend for the Tigers, as they won three straight games against the struggling White Sox. Coming into the series, Detroit knew that they would have a chance to reach the .500 mark if they were able to sweep Chicago. So far, the Tigers have done what they needed to do.
Detroit has leaned on their pitching for most of the season, and it has been good against the White Sox in this series, as they have allowed four runs or fewer in each game over the weekend.
On Monday, the Tigers will be sending Ty Madden to the mound, as the right-hander will be making his major league debut. Madden was a first round pick by Detroit in 2021 out of the University of Texas.
In the minors this season, Madden has totaled a 3-5 record with an ERA of 6.98 mostly in Triple-A this season. Madden has shown the ability to make players swing and miss, as he has 124 strikeouts in 96.2 innings pitched.
Madden will likely be getting a chance for the rest of the season to earn a spot in the rotation for next season. With his electric stuff, he will be getting a great matchup to start off his career on a positive note.
While all eyes will be on Madden’s debut, it has been encouraging to see the offense coming alive a bit against Chicago. On Saturday, the offense erupted for the Tigers, as they scored 13 runs. Detroit followed it up on Sunday by scoring 9 runs, as it was one of the best two-game stretches for the offense all season.
Colt Keith has been a big sparkplug for the Tigers’ offense, as he had three RBIs on both Saturday and Sunday.
Detroit will now be playing a very important game on Monday, as a win would result in them sweeping the White Sox and getting to the .500 mark. With the three-game winning streak, the Tigers have gained some ground in the Wild Card standings, as they are now 7.5 games back.
After Detroit finishes up their series against Chicago, they will be heading back home to face the Los Angeles Angels. Like the White Sox, the series against the Angels will be a very winnable one.