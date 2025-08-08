Angels vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 8
Are the Detroit Tigers in trouble in the AL Central?
After holding a massive lead in the division for most of the season, the Tigers have seen their lead dwindle to just six games over the Cleveland Guardians heading into Friday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Angels.
Detroit has dropped two games in a row, and it’ll aim to right the ship at home with All-Star Tarik Skubal on the mound.
Detroit is 16-6 in Skubal’s starts this season, so it makes sense that the AL Central leader is favored in a big way over the Angels.
L.A. will counter with veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks, but can he pitch well enough to outduel the reigning AL Cy Young?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Friday night’s matchup.
Angels vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (+113)
- Tigers -1.5 (-137)
Moneyline
- Angels: +228
- Tigers: -288
Total
- 7.5 (Over +100/Under -123)
Angels vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Kyle Hendricks (6-8, 4.59 ERA)
- Detroit: Tarik Skubal (11-3, 2.18 ERA)
Angels vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Aug. 8
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSDET, FDSW
- Angels record: 55-60
- Tigers record: 66-50
Angels vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets
Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Tarik Skubal OVER 8.5 Strikeouts (-175)
This season, Skubal ranks in the 97th percentile in strikeout percentage and the 94th percentile in whiff percentage amongst all MLB pitchers, and I think he’s primed for a big game on Friday night.
No team strikes out more than the Angels, as they’re averaging 9.71 K’s per game in 2025. On top of that, L.A. has really struggled against left-handed pitching, ranking 27th in the league in batting average.
Skubal has struck out 181 batters in 140.2 innings of work, and he’s cleared 8.5 punchouts in nine starts in 2025. He’s a solid bet to potentially reach double-digit K’s on Friday night.
Angels vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m betting on the Tigers with Tarik Skubal on the bump:
When Tarik Skubal is on the mound, betting on the Detroit Tigers should be an easy choice.
This season, Detroit is 16-6 when Skubal is on the mound, and the All-Star lefty has led them to wins by two or more runs in 12 of those games.
On Friday, he’ll take on Los Angeles Angels veteran Kyle Hendricks, who has a 4.59 ERA this season. The Angels are just 10-11 when Hendricks is on the mound, and the righty really struggles to draw swings and misses, ranking in the third percentile in whiff percentage and the fifth percentile in strikeout percentage this season.
The Angels are also one of the worst teams in MLB against left-handed pitching, ranking 27th in batting average.
Detroit is 14 games over .500 at home this season, and I expect it to ride another gem from Skubal to a win on Friday night.
Pick: Tigers -1.5 (-137 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.