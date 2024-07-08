Twins starter Chris Paddack reinstated from injured list
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Chris Paddack has been reinstated from the 15-day injured list after dealing with right shoulder soreness. According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, Paddack is expected to take the open spot on the Twins rotation for Monday's game against the chicago White Sox.
Paddack has struggled to find a rhythm this season. In 15 starts he has a 5-3 record with a 5.29 ERA and 70 strikeouts. He has been arguably Minnesota's least effective starting pitcher, holding the highest earned-run average while allowing the second-most hits and producing the second-fewest strikeouts among Minnesota pitchers with at least 15 starts this season.
Right-hander Josh Winder was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul in a subsequent move.
Top pitching prospect David Festa took Paddack's spot in the rotation while he was on the shelf, but wasn't able to find much more success. With a 10.80 ERA and eight strikeouts in two starts, Minnesota is still searching for an efficient fifth starter in 2024.