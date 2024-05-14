Don't have Bally Sports? Here's how you can watch 3 Twins games this week
The stalemate involving Diamond Sports Group, which operates Bally Sports, and Comcast has led to thousands of Minnesota Twins fans being unable to watch the hottest team in baseball. Alas, there is some hope for fans who have been left in the dark amid the corporate fist fight.
The series opener Tuesday night between the Twins and Yankees will be televised nationally on TBS and Bally Sports North. That's good news if you have Bally Sports North and great news if you're a Twins fan living out of market. But if you don't have Bally Sports North and live in Minnesota, the broadcast on TBS will be blacked out locally.
That one stings, but it gets better...
Wednesday's game between the Twins and Yankees will be streamed on Amazon Prime in addition to being televised on Bally Sports North, so if you have Prime you'll be able to watch it with or without Bally Sports North.
Friday's matchup between the Twins and Guardians will be streamed exclusively on Apple TV+.
So, if you have TBS, Amazon Prime and/or Apple TV+ and your cable or streaming service doesn't include Bally Sports North, you're in luck for a up to three games this week.
The Twins (24-16) have won 17 of 20 games after starting the season 7-13. They've moved within one game of the first-place Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. The Yankees (27-15) are tied with the Orioles atop the AL East and have the most wins in the American League. Only the Phillies (29) and Dodgers (28) have won more games this season.