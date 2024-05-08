How do the Twins plan to use reliever Josh Staumont?
Josh Staumont is in the mix in the Twins bullpen for the first time this season.
The Twins recalled Staumont, who started the season on the 15-day injured list with a left calf strain, from Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday. Jorge Alcala was optioned to the Saints as a corresponding move. The Twins signed Staumont, who spent the first five years of his career with the Kansas City Royals, back on Dec. 27 as an additional piece to bolster their bullpen.
“Josh has explosive stuff,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Seattle Mariners. “That’s what he’s been known for, that’s what we’ve seen from him for a long time in KC, and that’s what he’s got now. And on top of that, he’s also been spending time reacquainting himself with throwing multiple innings in St. Paul, and that’s what we’re bringing.”
Throwing multiple innings will be key. The Twins had several off days towards the beginning of the season, but lately there hasn't been much time for the bullpen to recouperate, Baldelli said. That means most arms in the bullpen need to be prepared to pitch multiple innings, and Staumont is someone who has the ability and will be asked to do so.
“Really, almost every guy in our bullpen is going to have to do it, so there’s only a couple guys that won’t,” Baldelli said.
Staumont has a 4.01 earned-run average across 168 1/3 innings over his five-year major league career. During his time in St. Paul, the right-hander made five appearances, posting a 2.57 earned-run while fanning 11 and walking two across seven innings pitched. Certainly a strong stretch.
“He’s been throwing the ball good, so we’re bringing him in when he’s in a good spot and he’s pitching well,” Baldelli said. “He feels good about himself, and I think he can help us right now.”
Briefly
- Brock Stewart told reporters he had an MRI over the weekend and everything looked OK.
- Justin Topa has also had an MRI and is awaiting results to determine next steps.