Josh Staumont called up, Jorge Alcala sent down after disastrous outing
After giving up four runs on four hits, two walks and a wild pitch in the ninth inning of Minnesota's 10-6 loss to Seattle Tuesday night, the Twins have sent right-hander Jorge Alcala back to Triple-A St. Paul and replaced him on the MLB roster with right-handed reliever Josh Staumont.
Staumont has not pitched for the Twins after he signed with Minnesota in late December.
In eight appearances at Triple-A St. Paul, Staumont allowed five runs on nine hits in 10.2 innings. He struck out 16 batters and only issued three walks for an excellent rate of 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
The 30-year-old made 21 appearances out of the Kansas City bullpen last season and then underwent surgery to repair thoracic outlet syndrome. Before his season was cut short, Staumont posted a 5.40 ERA by allowing 12 runs on 16 hits with 24 strikeouts in 20 innings.
The five-year veteran pitched a career high 65 2/3 innings in 2021, recording a 2.88 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 64 appearances. All five of his MLB seasons came with the Royals.