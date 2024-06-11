Inside The Twins

Louie Varland to start for Twins on Tuesday against Rockies

Minnesota is pushing its starters back a day.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Louie Varland (37) throws to the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Target Field in Minneapolis on April 21, 2024.
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Louie Varland (37) throws to the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Target Field in Minneapolis on April 21, 2024. / Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
The Twins will call up Louie Varland to start the second of their three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at Target Field in Minneapolis, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters following Monday's 5-0 Twins victory in the series opener Monday night.

Diego Castillo will be optioned as a corresponding move, according to multiple reports.

Varland started the year with the big league club, but struggled through four starts before being sent down to Triple-A St. Paul. Varland went 0-4 in his four starts and posted a 9.18 earned-run average, allowing 27 hits and 19 runs — 17 earned — while fanning 18 across 16 2/3 innings.

The Twins optioned him on April 22 following the tough start, and he's been with the Triple-A Saints since then. Varland has made eight starts with the Saints, going 2-5 with a 5.31 ERA. He's given up 45 hits and 28 runs — 24 earned — while fanning 44 across 40 2/3 innings of work.

Now he'll get an opportunity to get back on track in the big leagues with the Twins pushing their starters back a day. Pablo Lopez would have been scheduled to start on Tuesday, but his start will come in the series finale against the Rockies on Wednesday afternoon.

