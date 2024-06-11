Louie Varland to start for Twins on Tuesday against Rockies
The Twins will call up Louie Varland to start the second of their three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at Target Field in Minneapolis, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters following Monday's 5-0 Twins victory in the series opener Monday night.
Diego Castillo will be optioned as a corresponding move, according to multiple reports.
Varland started the year with the big league club, but struggled through four starts before being sent down to Triple-A St. Paul. Varland went 0-4 in his four starts and posted a 9.18 earned-run average, allowing 27 hits and 19 runs — 17 earned — while fanning 18 across 16 2/3 innings.
The Twins optioned him on April 22 following the tough start, and he's been with the Triple-A Saints since then. Varland has made eight starts with the Saints, going 2-5 with a 5.31 ERA. He's given up 45 hits and 28 runs — 24 earned — while fanning 44 across 40 2/3 innings of work.
Now he'll get an opportunity to get back on track in the big leagues with the Twins pushing their starters back a day. Pablo Lopez would have been scheduled to start on Tuesday, but his start will come in the series finale against the Rockies on Wednesday afternoon.