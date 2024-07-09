Tuesday night's Twins-White Sox game postponed due to rain
The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader Wednesday.
Tuesday night's game between the Twins and Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to forecasted rain in the Chicago area throughout the evening.
The game will now be made up Wednesday as part of a straight doubleheader starting at 1:10 p.m. Game 2 will begin approximately 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of the opening game.
Fans with tickets or parking passes can attend both games of Wednesday's doubleheader.
The Twins won the first of the three-game series 8-6 in 11 innings Monday night. Minnesota has won seven of its last 10 games and sits five games back of Cleveland in the AL Central standings.
