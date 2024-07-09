Inside The Twins

Tuesday night's Twins-White Sox game postponed due to rain

The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader Wednesday.

Jul 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Tuesday night's game between the Twins and Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to forecasted rain in the Chicago area throughout the evening.

The game will now be made up Wednesday as part of a straight doubleheader starting at 1:10 p.m. Game 2 will begin approximately 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of the opening game.

Fans with tickets or parking passes can attend both games of Wednesday's doubleheader.

The Twins won the first of the three-game series 8-6 in 11 innings Monday night. Minnesota has won seven of its last 10 games and sits five games back of Cleveland in the AL Central standings.

