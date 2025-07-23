Inside The Twins

Twins beat Dodgers, but Ohtani ends Duran’s homer-free streak

Jhoan Duran, the star Twins closer, hadn't allowed a homer in 75 1/3 innings before Shohei Ohtani, somehow, hit a 100 mph splinker over the wall.

Jul 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) rounds the bases on a two-run home run during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Buried at the end of Minnesota's 10-7 win over the Dodgers in Los Angeles Tuesday night was the end of Twins closer Jhoan Duran's incredible streak of not allowing a home run.

It took the modern day Babe Ruth to do it, but Duran's streak of 75 1/3 consecutive innings without allowing a home run was broken when Ohtani took a 100 mph splinker from Duran over the wall in left field for an opposite-field, two-run homer — the 36th of the season for Ohtani.

"Considering the pitch, location (outside corner), pitcher, and where the ball landed . . . that’s one of the most impressive home runs I’ve ever seen," MLB Network's Jon Morosi wrote on X.

Duran, who pitched two innings in the game, allowed the two runs on three hits to see his earned-run average rise to a still-elite 1.94 in 46 1/3 innings this season.

The last home run Duran allowed was to Oakland's Shea Langeliers on June 21, 2024. He allowed four homers all of last season, including a stretch of one homer in three consecutive appearances in the middle of May.

The Twins beat the Dodgers thanks to a healthy night of offense featuring nine hits and seven walks.

Christian Vazquez and Royce Lewis each drove in three runs, though Lewis did it despite going 0-for-4 at the plate. Iit was his bases-loaded, check-swing chopper that cleared the bases in the seventh inning when Dodgers reliever Edgardo Henriquez fielded the ball and fired a throwing error all the way to the right field corner.

The Twins and Dodgers wrap up the series at 3:10 p.m. CT Wednesday.

JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

