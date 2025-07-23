Twins beat Dodgers, but Ohtani ends Duran’s homer-free streak
Buried at the end of Minnesota's 10-7 win over the Dodgers in Los Angeles Tuesday night was the end of Twins closer Jhoan Duran's incredible streak of not allowing a home run.
It took the modern day Babe Ruth to do it, but Duran's streak of 75 1/3 consecutive innings without allowing a home run was broken when Ohtani took a 100 mph splinker from Duran over the wall in left field for an opposite-field, two-run homer — the 36th of the season for Ohtani.
"Considering the pitch, location (outside corner), pitcher, and where the ball landed . . . that’s one of the most impressive home runs I’ve ever seen," MLB Network's Jon Morosi wrote on X.
Duran, who pitched two innings in the game, allowed the two runs on three hits to see his earned-run average rise to a still-elite 1.94 in 46 1/3 innings this season.
The last home run Duran allowed was to Oakland's Shea Langeliers on June 21, 2024. He allowed four homers all of last season, including a stretch of one homer in three consecutive appearances in the middle of May.
The Twins beat the Dodgers thanks to a healthy night of offense featuring nine hits and seven walks.
Christian Vazquez and Royce Lewis each drove in three runs, though Lewis did it despite going 0-for-4 at the plate. Iit was his bases-loaded, check-swing chopper that cleared the bases in the seventh inning when Dodgers reliever Edgardo Henriquez fielded the ball and fired a throwing error all the way to the right field corner.
The Twins and Dodgers wrap up the series at 3:10 p.m. CT Wednesday.